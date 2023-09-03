Previews: EIN ABEND MIT UND FÜR DIE MUSIK IN GEDENKEN AN CASPAR RICHTER at Das Vindobona

A homage to Caspar Richter

Earlier this year, the Musical scene lost a Virtuoso, a mastermind in the orchestra pit. Caspar Richter brought love and passion into his work, he became a patron for many artists during his long-lasting career and a friend to many of us. (Click here to read the obituary.) Whenever we bumped into each other, he had something to discuss or chitchat about.

©Katharina Schiffl



On September 16, Richter's birthday, the Vindobona is presenting a concert to honor Caspar Richter's work and life in the musical theatre.

AndréBaur will narrate the evening. Caro­li­ne Vasicek, Mar­jan Shaki, Lukas Per­man, Carin Fili­pčić, Lisa Anto­ni, Car­men Wie­der­stein, Andre­as Bren­cic, Jac­que­line Braun, Jesper Tyden, Kers­tin Ibald, Ste­fan Kon­rad, Tho­mas Bor­chert, Aria­ne Swo­bo­da, Mar­tin Ber­ger, Felix Mar­tin and many others are sharing their memories and experiences with Richter.

He has left the stage of life, but the memories and, of course, the music are with us forever.

Ein Abend mit und für die Musik im Gedenken an Caspar Richter



For further information, visit: Click Here