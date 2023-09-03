Previews: EIN ABEND MIT UND FÜR DIE MUSIK IN GEDENKEN AN CASPAR RICHTER at Das Vindobona

A Homage to a Musical Mastermind
A homage to Caspar Richter
Earlier this year, the Musical scene lost a Virtuoso, a mastermind in the orchestra pit. Caspar Richter brought love and passion into his work, he became a patron for many artists during his long-lasting career and a friend to many of us. (Click here to read the obituary.) Whenever we bumped into each other, he had something to discuss or chitchat about.
On September 16, Richter's birthday, the Vindobona is presenting a concert to honor Caspar Richter's work and life in the musical theatre.
AndréBaur will narrate the evening. Caroline Vasicek, Marjan Shaki, Lukas Perman, Carin Filipčić, Lisa Antoni, Carmen Wiederstein, Andreas Brencic, Jacqueline Braun, Jesper Tyden, Kerstin Ibald, Stefan Konrad, Thomas Borchert, Ariane Swoboda, Martin Berger, Felix Martin and many others are sharing their memories and experiences with Richter.
He has left the stage of life, but the memories and, of course, the music are with us forever.
Ein Abend mit und für die Musik im Gedenken an Caspar Richter
For further information, visit: Click Here
