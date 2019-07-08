LA STRADA STREET THEATRE FESTIVAL 2019 TO KICK OFF JULY 26, 2019

La Strada Street Theatre Festival 2019 will kick off July 26 and will run through Aug. 3.

La Strada Graz, the International Festival of Street Art, Figure Theater, New Circus and Community Art, once again demonstrates the impressive breadth of what theater in the public space has to offer.



Numerous artists from the fields of movement and dance theater, the new circus and acrobatics explore the urban space, turn perspectives upside down, discover hidden places and use choreographies in various forms to explore the specific architecture and thus the socio-cultural environment of Graz.



This is where the genius of the Community Art projects, which form a focal point in the festival program of La Strada, spans. The stories and memories of the Grazer become the basis for the site-specific adaptation of the projects, as in the La Strada co-production " After / Dopo" by the Italian group Effetto Larsen or in the co-produced by the international network IN SITU "Studio Cité" , an installative Performance by the Belgian artist Benjamin Vandewalle .



In the area of ??the New Circus, La Strada will be showing new, outstanding productions in 2019: from the opening in the Graz Opera House to the energetic stage play of the FLIP Fabrique -on the solo piece of the Belgian Danny Ronaldo in the tent - until the internationally acclaimed show "A Simple Space" by the Australian Gravity & Other Myths , not in an interior as usual, but in a public square.

For more information and tickets to the works shown during La Strada, tap here.





