Join the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB in Vienna in 2024

Children aged 7-9 years and 10-12 years can get a taste of theatre!

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Play, sing, dance and have fun? Not just watch a musical, but try it out yourself? All this is possible at the VBW MUSICAL KIDS CLUB.

Within the framework of these independently organised workshops, children aged 7-9 years and 10-12 years can get a taste of theatre and immerse themselves in the world of the current VBW musical productions.

New: As part of the workshops, attendees can step onto the stage and take a look at the exciting world behind the scenes.

Dates:

RAIMUND THEATRE

Saturday, 21.10.2023, 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. (working at the theatre) - 10-12 years old
Saturday, 21.10.2023, 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. (working on the theatre) - 7-9 years
Saturday, 25.11.2023, 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. (music dance) - 10-12 years
Saturday, 25.11.2023, 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. (music dance) - 7-9 years

RONACHER

Saturday, 13.01.2024, 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. (Rockstar) - 10-12 years
Saturday, 13.01.2024, 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. (Rockstar) - 7-9 years


