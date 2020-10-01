How Austria's Opera Houses are Bringing Performances to the Stage Amid the Ongoing Health Crisis

Wien Staatsoper, the Salzburg Festival and more are using social distancing, outdoor performances and more to allow for performances to be brought back.

Vox has reported on the ways in which opera houses in Vienna are bringing back performances safely during the pandemic, using social distancing, outdoor performances and more.

This summer, the Salzburg Festival put strict rules in place, among them: Audience members being asked to wear masks and social distance, every other seat in the concert hall was locked so that people couldn't skirt the rules, no intermissions or refreshments and more. Tickets were personalized with names and audience members had to show ID when coming to a venue to allow for potential contact tracing. The festival attracted more than 76,000 visitors, and according to the festival's final report on the event, "not a single positive case has been reported to the authorities."

Vienna State Opera House, or Wien Staatsoper, restarted indoor performances in September. When rehearsals began in August, 1000 staff members were tested before entering the venue. Protocols include mask wearing, social distancing and more.

