Feature: KUNSTSTÜCK AWARD at Palazzo

More than 100 excellent Out-of-home Art and Culture sujets have been submitted into five categories, and a panel of experts nominated the winners.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

It's Award Season!

Daniela Grill, CEO of Kulturformat, invited to Toni Mörwald's Palazzo for this year's Award Ceremony. 

More than 100 excellent Out-of-home Art and Culture sujets have been submitted into five categories, and a panel of experts nominated the winners.

Guilhem Cauchois & Sarah Tessier ©Katharina Schiffl

Daniela Grill, together with Alfons Haider, charmingly narrated through the evening.

Daniela Grill and Alfons Haider at the Palazzo ©Katharina Schiffl

It was a splendid night out with many happy winners and even happier faces. The event is such an important message to give creatives a stage and reward their passion and work. In a time where everything is getting more and more digital, we savor amazingly creative and traditional billboards.

These are this year's winners:

- Bildende Kunst & Kultur

Gold: Imagekampagne 2022 / Museum für angewandte Kunst Wien
Silber: Iron Men - Mode in Stahl 2022 / Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien
Bronze: Helmut Newton Ausstellung 2022 / Bank Austria Kunstforum Wien

- Darstellende Kunst & Kultur

Gold: ImPulsTanz 2021 / Vienna International Dance Festival
Silber: Die Unheimliche Bibliothek von Haruki Murakami 2022 / Verein wenn es soweit ist
Bronze: Saison 2022/2023 / Festspielhaus St. Pölten

- Konzerte & Festivals

Gold: Kultursommer Wien 2022 / Kultursommer Wien
Silber:  Inmitten der Stadt. Saison 2022/2023 / Wiener Symphoniker
Bronze: Musik im Umbruch 2022 / Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde in Wien

- Kleinkunst

Gold: Stegreif 2021 / Die Tschauner Bühne
Silber: "Löcher - Die Geheimnisse von Green Lake" - Sommerproduktion 2022 / Kulturverein Gutgebrüllt
Bronze: Die Präsidentinnen 2022 / Verein Theater Delphin

- Entertainment, Freizeit & Events

Gold: Kampagne 2022 / Tiergarten Schönbrunn
Silber: MuseumsQuartier x Simon Lehner 2022 / MuseumsQuartier Wien
Bronze: ILLUMINA magischer Lichtergarten 2021/2022 / MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH

This Years Winners ©Katharina Schiffl
