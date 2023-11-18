Feature: KUNSTSTÜCK AWARD at Palazzo

It's Award Season!

Daniela Grill, CEO of Kulturformat, invited to Toni Mörwald's Palazzo for this year's Award Ceremony.

More than 100 excellent Out-of-home Art and Culture sujets have been submitted into five categories, and a panel of experts nominated the winners.

Pia Baresch, Peter Lesiak, Marcello Demner, Monika Erb, Paul Frey, Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck, Peter Hosek, Alexander Khaelss-Khaelssberg, Karola Kraus, Bettina Leidl, Jan Nast, Karl Regensburger, Christina Schwarz, Franz Solta, Artemis Vakianis and many others enjoyed an entertaining evening filled with Toni Möhrwalds fine cuisine, and show acts from trapeze artists Guilhem Cauchois & Sarah Tessier, the tab dancing twins Roman & Slava and a, to be honest, cheesy Act with former cast members from this year's Open Air production in Mörbisch.

Guilhem Cauchois & Sarah Tessier ©Katharina Schiffl

Daniela Grill, together with Alfons Haider, charmingly narrated through the evening.

Daniela Grill and Alfons Haider at the Palazzo ©Katharina Schiffl

It was a splendid night out with many happy winners and even happier faces. The event is such an important message to give creatives a stage and reward their passion and work. In a time where everything is getting more and more digital, we savor amazingly creative and traditional billboards.

These are this year's winners:

- Bildende Kunst & Kultur



Gold: Imagekampagne 2022 / Museum für angewandte Kunst Wien

Silber: Iron Men - Mode in Stahl 2022 / Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien

Bronze: Helmut Newton Ausstellung 2022 / Bank Austria Kunstforum Wien



- Darstellende Kunst & Kultur



Gold: ImPulsTanz 2021 / Vienna International Dance Festival

Silber: Die Unheimliche Bibliothek von Haruki Murakami 2022 / Verein wenn es soweit ist

Bronze: Saison 2022/2023 / Festspielhaus St. Pölten



- Konzerte & Festivals



Gold: Kultursommer Wien 2022 / Kultursommer Wien

Silber: Inmitten der Stadt. Saison 2022/2023 / Wiener Symphoniker

Bronze: Musik im Umbruch 2022 / Gesellschaft der Musikfreunde in Wien



- Kleinkunst



Gold: Stegreif 2021 / Die Tschauner Bühne

Silber: "Löcher - Die Geheimnisse von Green Lake" - Sommerproduktion 2022 / Kulturverein Gutgebrüllt

Bronze: Die Präsidentinnen 2022 / Verein Theater Delphin



- Entertainment, Freizeit & Events



Gold: Kampagne 2022 / Tiergarten Schönbrunn

Silber: MuseumsQuartier x Simon Lehner 2022 / MuseumsQuartier Wien

Bronze: ILLUMINA magischer Lichtergarten 2021/2022 / MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH