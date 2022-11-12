Review: TONI MÖRWALD PALAZZO at Spiegelpalast Wien

GET THE FAMILY TOGETHER. DINNER IS READY.

Dinner Shows have a long tradition in entertainment history. PALAZZO Dinner show created a legacy with an exceptional mix of Haute Cuisine and Live-Entertainment, now playing in Hamburg, Berlin, Nürnberg, Stuttgart, and of course, Vienna.

Toni Mörwald in front of the Spiegelpalast ©Palazzo Produktionen GmbH

After an involuntary break due to the pandemic situation, PALAZZO is back in full swing. The culinary Mastermind, renommé Star Chef Toni Mörwald, is delighted to welcome audiences back for a night filled with amazement, laughter, and enjoyment.

Finally! It is PALAZZO Season Again!

©Palazzo Produktionen GmbH

Dive into a world full of excitement, entertainment, and fine dining, in the heart of Vienna's Wurstelprater, a stone's throw away from the world-famous Riesenrad (Ferris wheel) and probably the best location to host the Palazzo entertainment.

This year's show, "Family Affairs," is an Ode to the family, portraying all kinds of characters, a family party with members from all over the world, with all their excentric and breathtaking talents, together at the Palazzo ring.

Actress Barabra Braun narrates the evening as head of the family. It seems like she knows a lot of well-kept secrets from the family members and is not afraid to talk about them. She shares the stage with one of the most famous comedians of our time, Peter Shub.

Peter Shub ©Palazzo Produktionen GmbH

The fearless guy from 15Feet6, together with their Russian bar (also the patron for their company's name) as well as the Dancing Diablo-Master Yusaku Mochizuki, foot juggling artist Nata Galkina (Be careful if you are going to ask her for a banana, she serves it unexpectedly), Rosa and Jasper (Roller Skating Artists), and Cassie Cutler together with Oliver Parkinson (Duo 19) with an exceptional trapeze act, round up the family affairs together with The Ferris Wheelers and Yamisava (Vocals) responsible for the musical entertainment.

Opening Night's red carpet was as glamorous as the Dinner served by the artists on and off stage. So many familiar faces, all together again. The city's Who is Who got together in Vienna's Leopoldstadt to celebrate the long-awaited Palazzo return.

PALAZZO is running until March 2023. For Tickets and information about the show, the artists, and the menu, created by Toni Mörwald click here.