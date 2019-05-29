ELISABETH to Return to Vienna at Schloss SchÃ¶nbrunn Ehrenhof July 2019

Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay's Elisabeth will play at Schloss Schönbrunn Ehrenhof July 5 and July 6, 2019.

The famous historical setting provides a unique and dignified backdrop for the concert version of the musical, which tells the dramatic and moving story of the life, loves and tribulations of Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

Since its premiere in Vienna in 1992, Elisabeth has captivated audiences all over the world with runs in Belgium, China, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland. It has been performed in a total of seven languages ??and attracted more than 11 million viewers worldwide. In 1996, the Japanese production of the musical was the first ever in-house production by Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW) - a company of Wien Holding - to premiere outside Austria. For more than 25 years, the musical has been an uninterrupted triumph and now the legendary VBW hit export returns to Vienna for just two performances.

Elisabeth's cast, directed by Gil Mehmert, includes Pia Douwes as "Elisabeth," David Jakobs as "Luigi Lucheni," Mark Seibert as "Der Tod," Viktor Gernot as "Kaiser Franz Joseph," Daniela Zielger as "Erzherzogin Sophie," Lukas Perman as "Erzherzog Rudolf," Hans Neblung as "Herzog Max in Bayern," Patricia Nessy as "Herzogin Ludovika/Frau Wolf,"

For tickets and more information about Elisabeth, tap here.





