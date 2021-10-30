BWW Review: HALLOWEEN DINNER at Das Vindobona

A Monstrous Mash!

The Vindobona, house of entertainment and culinary finesse transformed into a spooky Mansion for Halloween Weekend. An eerie feast for your ears and your palate. From Defying Gravity to the poor unfortunate souls. From all-time classics like THE TIME WARP or the Halloween favorite MONSTER MASH. A trip over graveyards to Frankensteins place. Vindobonas Artistic Director, Rita Sereing, created an entertaining mix to get you in a Halloween state of Mind. What a joy to take a broomstick ride with such great voices. Whenever you get the chance to see Jacqueline Braun live, do not hesitate, enjoy this woman's amazing voice and you won't regret it.

Jacqueline Braun, Markus Richter, Max Niemayer, Wietske van Tongeren ©DAS VINDOBONA/ Matthias Buchegger

The other Leading Lady, Wietske van Tongeren, is well known for creating the character I in the World Premiere of REBECCA The Musical, a show which should have made it to Broadway, a couple of years ago. Nevertheless, the Drama Musical will be back in Vienna with all the drama only appealing on stage and not in the papers. She impressed the audience with Mrs. Danvers Rebecca, her stunning performance made the people talk about the possibility if she might join the revival cast in 2022, but this time as the cruel housekeeper.

The Leading Men, Max Niemayer and Markus Richter completed the Star Ensemble. A thrilling Halloween in a spine-chilling decorated Vindobona.

