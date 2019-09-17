BWW Review: CATS PRESS CALL at Ronacher Theater Wien

With Opening night just arround the Corner, the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien opend the doors for a Sneak Peek Press call. The Auditorium was filled with cameras and Reporters. Everybody is curious about the new CATS production. You literally get blown away by entering the theatre. The set is impressive, It is so huge, it ranks into the circle. It is full of details, impossible not to get lost in it. The most beautiful garbage dump you might have ever seen.

Chrissi Cartwright talked about the show, the story and what we all can learn from CATS. What we learned after the press call, which involved Jellicle Cats, Memory and a short Version of the Jellicle Ball, is that the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien created something to remember. The bar is set, expectations are higher than ever so let the Memory live again.

Watch this space to read everything about Opening Night.

Alexander Auler (Munkustrap); Felix Martin (Gus) and the VIENNA CATS Cast

Ana Milva Gomes (Grizabella) is singing Memory

The Vienna CATS Cast; Jellicle Ball

All Pictures © Diane Bauer





