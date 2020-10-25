BWW Previews: THE GREATEST MUSICAL HITS OF ALL TIME at Your Livingroom

A blast from 2019

As 2020 is slowly coming to an end, but the global pandemic is still in full swing. Instead of enjoying a live performance, the only way to get our much need dose of theatre is online streaming. We are more than satisfied with HAMILTON on Disney+, but instead of watching it on a screen, we want to be in the room where it happens. As long as most of the theatres have to stay dark and empty, streaming is the first and only choice these days. HitSquad Records announced the release of THE GREATEST MUSICALS OF ALL TIME on DVD. Enjoy Roberta Valentini, Sabrina Weckerlin, Jan Ammann, Alexander Klaws, and Mark Seibert performing some of the most sung Musical Songs of our decade. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a sort of private concert in your living room.

Available on www.soundofmusic-shop.de

