BWW Previews: REBECCA at Raimund Theater

REBECCA finally returns to the Raimund Theater! Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay ("Elisabeth," "Mozart!") have created another magnificent masterpiece that has already captivated more than 2 million visitors* worldwide in twelve countries and ten languages. The spectacular production, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne Du Maurier, is coming back to Vienna this September. Francesca Zambello (Director of Original Production) is recreating the show for the revival run with Simon Eichenberg (Choreography) and Peter J. Davison. ( Set Design)

Manderlay is coming back with a promising cast!

Christian Struppeck ( happy 10th anniversary as Vienna's mover and shaker in the Musical Business) lifted the secret and presented the cast to the press. No one else than Broadway and West End Leading Lady Willjemein Verkaik is going to play the part of Maxim De Winters ( played by Mark Seibert) sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers. REBECCA will mark Verkaiks's debut at the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, and it will be a highly anticipated one. Playing I, Mr. De Winter's second wife, Nienke Latten, is also making her debut in Vienna after playing Jasmin in Disney's ALADDIN in Hamburg and Stuttgart. Ana Milva Gomes ( Mrs. van Hopper), Annemieke van Dam ( Beatrice/ alt. Mrs. Danvers), Boris Pfeifer ( Jack Favell), and Aris Sas (Ben) familiar faces are back on stage at the Raimund Theater for another successful production.

Willemijn Verkaik, Mark Seibert and Nienke Latten at the Cast Presentation © Stefanie J. Steindl

REBECCA, a romantic love story, changes into a thriller with twists and turns. Breathtakingly staged, with magnificent sets, moving melodies, a unique, large live orchestra, and amazing special effects, REBECCA is a musical experience you don't want to miss.