BWW Previews: INTO THE WOODS at Volksoper Wien

INTO THE WOODS

After „A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" and „Sweeney Todd", the Volksoper will include a third musical from Stephen Sondheim in its repertoire. „Into The Woods" is a witty, humourous masterpiece about what is going to happen after the fairy tale books Happily ever After.

Sondheim shows have been something rare in the german speaking musical cosmos. Whenever you talk to creatives, you got similar answers about Sondheim shows. They are tricky and sometimes complicated, there is not really a"Sondheim" Audience, they are mostly dark and witty.

During a press conference for Sweeney Todd in Vienna, I got the chance to ask Mr. Sondheim if his shows are really for a different kind of audience, the so-called Sondheim Audience. " Audiences just need to engage with the show". Sometimes it is as simple as Mr.Sondheim said. His shows are highly demanded, with twists and turns, like a rollercoaster ride. There is no such thing as a Sondheim audience, Sondheim is for everyone. It's the producers who created the term Sondheim audience as an excuse for their fear of taking the risk, putting on a Sondheim show. The Volksoper Wien is one of the brave ones (together with the Landestheater Linz e.g.), Sondheims Into The Woods will open on May 27th. For further information visit:www.volksoper.at