BWW Previews: 3.0 THEATER MUSS SEIN at Living Room Concerts

And so, this is Christmas, almost, and we are far away from our beloved theatres. The lights are dimmed (again), the only thing to do, apart from wrapping presents, is watching Christmas movies and if you think you have seen them all, check out the Muppets Christmas Carol, one of my all-time favorites. If you are in need of some Musical Theatre Magic, mark December 18TH in your calendar. ARTVOLL is presenting their third streaming concert with the likes of Sophie Blümel, Anja Wendzel, Oliver Arno, and Fabio Diso. From their living room to your living room, let's get together (socially distanced of course) for some theatre magic. Dress up, I want to see postings in your finest robes. Celebrate the arts with 3.0 THEATER MUSS SEIN, Christmas is around the corner but before we get our ugly sweaters out of the armoire, let's support the arts and purchase tickets ( click here) for you and your beloved ones. ARTVOLL, bring on your number 3, we are ready for some entertainment.