ASPECTS OF LOVE Makes Austrian Premiere

From the 13th to the 18th of February 2020, The Musical Showroom will be presenting the Austrian premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical ASPECTS OF LOVE at the Theater Arche in Vienna. The musical tells in 2 acts the tragic and emotional story of a family and their companions over three generations.

Directed by Carsten Lepper ( The Last 5 Years, Tell me on a Sunday...) and with Choreography by lindbirg- Linda Hold & Birgit Wanka-Noisternig. The cast includes well known musical stars such as Wietske van Tongeren (Rebecca, Rocky, Dr Zhivago, Cats), Abla Alaoui (Tanz der Vampire, Mamma Mia) , Alexander Sasanowitsch (American Idiot, Grease) , Ulrich Allroggen (Mamma Mia, Ich war noch niemals in New York, The Bodyguard), Karin Seyfried (I am from Austria, Elisabeth) , Andrés Bauer ( Rebecca, Elisabeth ), Jana Werner (The Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast), Georg Prohazka, Alina Kölblinger and Paul Csitkovics .

ASPECTS OF LOVE from 1989, tells the story of the Englishman Alex and his numerous love affairs - over several decades. The play is based on David Garnett's novel of the same name from 1955. Music and book are by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart. Translated into german by Michael Kunze. The musical ASPECTS OF LOVE begins and ends with the most famous song "Love Changes Everything". The quartet "Falling" is still considered one of the compositional masterpieces of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The play begins in France and Italy in the 1940s: The young Englishman Alex meets in France the unsuccessful actress Rose and immediately falls in love. In the villa of his uncle George he spends some romantic days with her. Meanwhile, George also falls in love with Rose. After Alex's departure, Rose and George become a couple and get married. 13 years later, Alex and Rose meet again. Rose is still happy with George. She invites Alex to visit them both at their villa. There, Alex meets Jenny, the daughter of George and Rose, and Jenny falls in love with him. The drama inevitably escalates ...

ASPECTS OF LOVE played a total of 1,325 times after its premiere in London in April 1989-1992. The German premiere took place in May 1995 at the Staatsoperette Dresden. Another German-language production was staged in the Stadttheater Bern with Maya Hakvoort as Rose and Carsten Lepper as Alex Dillingham. Carsten Lepper is now directing the Austrian premiere of ASPECTS OF LOVE in Vienna.

The creative team

Andrew Lloyd Webber / Komponist

Don Black / Librettist - Charles Hart / Librettist

Michael Kunze / Übersetzer

Carsten Lepper / Regie

Belush Korenyi / Musikalische Leitung

lindbirg - Linda Hold & Birgit Wanka-Noisternig / Choreografie & Staging

Jan Meier / Bühnen- und Kostümdesign

Katharina Kappert - Kostümdesign

Christian Ariel Heredia / Visual Design

Matthias Strobel / Lichtdesign

Nicole Burger / Maske

Gabor Rivo / Piano & Korrepetition

Linda Koprowski / Regieassistenz





