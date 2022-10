65. Wiener Opernball Im Zeichen Der Solidarität – Start Vorverkauf Am 24. Oktober

Acclaimed composer and song-writer Alan Menken received the Max Steiner Achievement Award by the City of Vienna. Check out photos from the event here!

September 19, 2022

On September 4th, another Open Day took place at the Vienna State Opera. The public was able to take a look behind the scenes of the opera business and be fascinated: In numerous stations the different groups give insight into their work, special costumes, props, technical equipment can be seen as well as one can witness rehearsals of the stage orchestra, the choir, the State Ballet, the opera school as well as individual rehearsals of ensemble members.