R.I.P. DORIS FUHRMANN an Obituary

A sad day for the Arts

We are saddened to announce the passing of one of Austria's most famous Theatre Agents, Doris Fuhrmann. Many famous Actors from stage and screen have been presented by Fuhrmann. They floated Social Media with the kindest of words. Fuhrmann has been more than just an agent to her clients. Thank you for everything you have done for the arts. You left a hole in Austria's cultural scene. Sincere condolences to those she left behind. Rest in Peace!

www.fuhrmannmanagement.com

Wenn eine Große geht... ... dann wird eine Lücke bleiben. Hätte man Künstlermanagement beschreiben wollen, dann hätte man... Gepostet von Hellepart Künstlermanagement am Mittwoch, 14. Oktober 2020

