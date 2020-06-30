Victorian Opera Cancels Remaining Productions in 2020 Season

Victorian Opera has provided updates on the remaining shows in its 2020 season, effectively cancelling all programming through the end of the year.

Margaret Fulton: The Musical has been cancelled. The production was set for Arts Centre Melbourne, Playhouse, from 15-19 September 2020.

In addition, The Friends of Salamanca has been postponed until 2021. The production was set for Arts Centre Melbourne, Playhouse, from 25-26 September 2020. New dates have yet to be confirmed.

For officially cancelled or postponed performances, customers can request the following options:

Refund of the price of tickets to the original payment method.

Donation of the price of the tickets to Victorian Opera. All donations will be recognised with a tax-deductible receipt.

Transfer of tickets for shows that are postponed.

"Victorian Opera recognises the challenges these cancellations place on the artists and technical staff engaged on each production," the company said in a statement. "We are working as an organisation to provide avenues of support for those impacted and creating new digital projects as an important means of generating employment while continuing dialogues with our family of sponsors and supporters."

Keep up with the latest information from the company at https://www.victorianopera.com.au/coronavirus-covid-19-information.

