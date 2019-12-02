The Best Cyber Monday Theatre Ticket Deals in Melbourne

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Melbourne here!

Ballet at lightening fast speed danced to the White Stripes? Yeah, go on. See an electrifying program of innovative dance for $69. Get tix now and save!

One of the world's most famous operas for $55? Yes please! But it's not as you'd expect...fresh visuals unite with tradition, this is "Madama Butterfly" as you've never seen before.

See grand opera at its very best, with theatricality and wit from a director renowned for his nuanced productions. Get 25% off tix in our Cyber Monday sale!

A fantasy opera of poetry and myth, set in an exotic world where fear and love go hand in hand. Witness the passion and spectacle that is opera with 25% off world-famous "Turandot."

How does one walk the fine line that delineates marginalised perspectives? Spoiler: in heels! Find out the rest for $40 tix with our exclusive Cyber Monday offer.

In Oscar Wilde's most famous comedy of lies, Jack and Algy thrive in double lives to find the lover they desire. Get tix from $69.





