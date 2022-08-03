Tasnim Hossain Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company as Resident Director

Melbourne Theatre Company has announced director, writer and dramaturg Tasnim Hossain has been appointed as the Company's new Resident Director.

In making the announcement, Melbourne Theatre Company Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said, 'Tasnim is a brilliant mind and a talented artist. She brings with her broad experience developing new works, a deep network of artistic collaborators nationally and demonstrated leadership within the industry. She is a sought after director, dramaturg and writer for screen and stage so it's a total coup to have her join the Company.'

Working closely with the Artistic Director and wider team, the Resident Director holds a key artistic position, actively supporting and contributing to the creative endeavours of the Company.

'Tasnim is no stranger to Melbourne Theatre Company, having been part of our 2018 Women in Theatre Program and director for our 2022 First Stage writers' program. It is our great fortune to now have Tasnim join the artistic team as the Company enters a new era that centres the development of new works in our artistic mission and invests in the talent of our local artists,' Ms Sarks said.

In 2022 Tasnim won the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Direction of an Independent Production for Yellow Face (Dinosaurus Productions/KXT) and was shortlisted for the 2022 Griffin Award for her script Bombay Takeaway. Her other recent directing credits include How I Learned to Drive and -.- for Eat Me (NIDA); Rough Draft #49 - Garage Sale (STC); and the 2021 Griffin Award readings. Earlier this year she also co-adapted and dramaturged Burn Witch Burn (fervour.) and was part of Co-Curious's 'On the Bright Side' supported by Netflix. As assistant director Tasnim worked on Banging Denmark (STC) and The House at Boundary Road, Liverpool (Bontom).

Tasnim Hossain said, 'I am thrilled to be joining Melbourne Theatre Company's artistic team under Anne-Louise's leadership. To be working with a company with such an esteemed history and clear vision for the future excites me as an artist who is passionate about theatre's contribution to society. I am looking forward to contributing to the Company's support for new Australian voices, and to meeting and working with Melbourne's vibrant artistic community.'

Tasnim has served on the board of Australian Theatre for Young People since 2018 and is an alumni of the Australia Council for the Arts Future Leaders Program. She was Artistic Associate at NIDA and is a tutor in theatre at the Victorian College of the Arts.

As a writer, she has toured around Australia performing her solo works and written short plays for Playwriting Australia's Dear Australia project, ABC Radio National Fictions, Canberra Youth Theatre, Shopfront, and ATYP. She was a creator, writer and actor on Carpark Clubbing (ABC iView) and has also contributed to SBS Voices and ABC Everyday.

Tasnim is the latest addition to Melbourne Theatre Company's artistic team, following Jennifer Medway's appointment as Head of New Work.