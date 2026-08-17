THE VERY CRANKY BEAR Musical to Make Melbourne Debut at Arts Centre

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Beloved picture book The Very Cranky Bear created by bestselling Australian author and illustrator Nick Bland will be brought to life in a new musical packed with catchy songs, big laughs and plenty of heart. For a strictly limited one-week season, The Very Cranky Bear will make its Melbourne debut at Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse from 13 – 16 January 2027.



Set in the Jingle Jangle Jungle during a sudden storm, The Very Cranky Bear tells the tale of four little friends looking for a cosy place to play. Zebra, Moose and Lion have a plan, but Sheep has concerns as somewhere in a dark cave, one Very Cranky Bear just wants to sleep. The adventure that follows features painted stripes, borrowed antlers, a gloriously oversized golden mane and one small sheep with a very big idea.



Adapted by Tim McGarry (Boy Swallows Universe), with original music by Gabbi Bolt (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and directed by Nicole Pingon (Moon Rabbit Rising), The Very Cranky Bear is a roaringly funny musical adventure about empathy, friendship and the magic of truly listening to others.



The Very Cranky Bear is brought to the stage by the independent theatre production house CDP Theatre Producers, the company behind many of the best theatrical adaptions of Australia's favourite children's books. Alison Lester's Magic Beach, Andy Griffith's YOU & ME and The Land of Lost Things and Dav Pilkey's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL have each been brought to life on stage at Arts Centre Melbourne in recent years by CDP.



Arts Centre Melbourne's Families & Children Creative Producer Rebecca Armstrong says the opportunity to see a new production of such a celebrated children's story brought to life on stage should not be missed.



"Since The Very Cranky Bear was first published in 2008 it has quickly become a classic of Australian children's literature. With the exceptional CDP and the talented Tim McGarry and Gabbi Bolt behind this adaption, Arts Centre Melbourne couldn't be more excited to bring this magical new musical to Melbourne this summer!"



Author Nick Bland grew up in the Victorian bush and spent his twenties in Melbourne, working in a bookshop and illustrating readers in his spare time. Since then, Nick has written and illustrated many titles, including The Very Cranky Bear, which has been published around the world. Now living in tropical Darwin, Bland writes and illustrates full-time. Earlier this year, The Very Cranky Bear was shortlisted in The Guardian Australia's best children's picture book poll.



Following a world premiere season at the Sydney Opera House in December, The Very Cranky Bear will play at Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse from 13 – 16 January 2027. Discounted early bird tickets are available until 11:59pm Friday 21 August or until allocation exhausted.

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