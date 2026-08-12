AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH to Return to Arts Centre Melbourne

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The smash-hit An Evening Without Kate Bush, starring Sarah-Louise Young, will return to Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne from 13 – 18 October 2026.

Audiences of the cult cabaret are invited to enter Strange Phenomena, howl with the Hounds of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights all over again. An Evening Without Kate Bush pays glorious tribute to the music, fans (known as Fish People) and mythology of one of the most influential voices in pop music.

The work features classic hits including 'Running Up That Hill', 'Cloudbusting' and 'The Man With The Child In His Eyes', alongside an odd, unexpected bootleg or B-side as well as unique takes on 'This Woman's Work' and 'Babooshka'.

With inventive stagecraft, a wildly wonderful voice and mesmerising performance from Sarah-Louise Young, the show based on years of Bush-related research, delves into the phenomenal fan base that Kate Bush has inspired since she first topped the UK charts in 1978.

The production has had three sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at Edinburgh Fringe, two seasons in London's West End Soho Theatre and toured the United Kingdom from 2020-2026. The work enjoyed full houses and enraptured audiences throughout Australasia when it toured in 2025, as well as a previous seasons at Sydney Festival, Adelaide Fringe and Perth's Fringe World in 2024 and Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2023, among others.

An Evening Without Kate Bush beckons audiences, whether a decades long fan or have recently joined the shoal via Stranger Things, to release their inner Bush and celebrate this joyful, mind-blowing show.

Arts Centre Melbourne in collaboration with Hey Dowling presents

An Evening Without Kate Bush

Fairfax Studio | 13 - 18 October 2026

Duration: 75 minutes

Age Recommendation: 15+

Tuesday – 7:00PM

Wednesday – 7:00PM

Thursday – 7:00PM

Friday – 7:30PM

Saturday – 2:00PM, 7:30PM

Sunday – 1:00PM, 5:00PM

Tickets from artscentremelbourne.com.au

Creative Team



Photo Credit: Steve Ullathorne

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