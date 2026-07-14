THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Stage Adaptation to Tour Australia

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The stage adaptation of one of the most popular and enduring films of all time, The Shawshank Redemption, is coming to Australia. Direct from its acclaimed UK tour, The Shawshank Redemption will play in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide from January next year, with other cities to be revealed.

The Shawshank Redemption is a powerful stage production that places you just metres from the action. Raw, intimate and deeply moving, this is theatre at its most compelling - where every moment unfolds live before your eyes. Based on Stephen King's celebrated novella, this gripping adaptation tells an unforgettable story of hope, friendship and the resilience of the human spirit.

Wrongly convicted of the brutal murders of his wife and her lover, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life imprisonment in the notorious Shawshank prison. As he navigates the harsh realities of incarceration, he forms an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate Red, discovering that even in the darkest of places, hope can endure. But when the corrupt Warden seeks to exploit Andy's talents for his own gain, a quiet and daring plan begins to emerge, one that will challenge the very walls of Shawshank itself.

“The Shawshank Redemption has captivated audiences around the world because it speaks to something universal, the enduring power of hope. We're honoured to bring this extraordinary story to Australian stages and share an unforgettable theatrical experience with audiences across the country,” said producer Craig Donnell. “Great theatre doesn't just entertain; it stays with you long after you've left the auditorium. The Shawshank Redemption is one of those rare stories that continues to resonate across generations, a story of hope, courage and perseverance, and I can't think of a more important story to share with audiences today.”

Adapted for the stage by Owen O'Neill and Dave Johns, and directed by David Esbjornson who directed Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones in the Australian tour of Driving Miss Daisy, this acclaimed production captures the emotional power and humanity that have made The Shawshank Redemption one of the world's most enduring stories.

The 1994 film adaptation, nominated for seven Academy Awards, has become one of cinema's most beloved classics. Now, experience a story of hope, friendship and redemption brought vividly to life in an unforgettable live theatrical event.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Sydney - From 2 January 2027

Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne - From 4 February 2027

Regal Theatre, Perth - From 12 March 2027

Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide - From 1 April 2027

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