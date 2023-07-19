THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Breaks Box Office Records in Melbourne

The 50th Anniversary production of iconic Rock ‘n’ Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has broken records at the Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne where it has been enjoying sold out performances with critical and audience acclaim, now becoming the highest grossing show of all time to be staged at the iconic Melbourne venue. The production is in its final weeks and audiences have only until July 30 to experience this record-breaking production. Tickets at rockyhorror.com.au

The current Australian production is part of global celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of the legendary musical and in Melbourne has been starring Australian superstar Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter. The role for the final weeks in Melbourne is now being played by triple Olivier Award winning David Bedella. They are joined on stage by Myf Warhurst as The Narrator, Stellar Perry as Magenta, Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ethan Jones as Brad, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Loredo Malcolm as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff.

Starring alongside them on stage as The Phantoms is Josh Gates, Catty Hamilton, Daniel Erbacher and Erica Wild, Keane Fletcher and Kristina McNamara round out the cast as the Swings.

Written and created by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world’s favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the Rock ‘n’ Roll classics of musical theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world nearly 50 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars of the stage and screen including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Meat Loaf, Jerry Springer, Adam Lambert, Emma Bunton, Stephen Fry, Reg Livermore, Bert Newton, Gretel Killeen, Derryn Hinch, and Shane Jacobsen have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years. This iconic brand holds a unique place in theatre history, a show which has defied the decades and continued to grow in popularity.

Seen by over 30 million people in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages, The Rocky Horror Show audiences have embraced the unique and mischievous musical with fandom and passion, celebrating the gratification of the senses. The hit music, the characters, the freedom and sexual awakening and empowerment means so much to so many across all walks of life. Featuring one of the most famous musical numbers of all time the party floor-filler, “The Time Warp” which remains a key to its continued success over the past 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Show has just completed its most successful UK tour and is one of the top performing musicals in the post pandemic era. It has also recently toured in Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Argentina, Romania, Slovenia, Belgium, Tokyo, Korea, Brazil, Canada and Iceland.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter an extra-terrestrial mad scientist from the galaxy of Transylvania where people really like to party! It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The 50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Show creative team includes Director Christopher Luscombe, Set Designer Hugh Durrant, Costume Designer Sue Blane, Choreographer Nathan M Wright, Lighting Designer Nick Richings, Music Richard Hartley (original musical arrangements).

The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest party bash of them all, ready to thrill fans and audiences alike with cheeky fun and nostalgia. Whether it’s your first time seeing the show or the twenty first time, or whether you dress up or not The Rocky Horror Show delivers in its promise of a guaranteed party.

In 2023 the Global Guaranteed Party is in Australia!