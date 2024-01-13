THE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairs

The Olivier and Tony award-winning play The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez will make its Australian premiere from 17 January – 11 February 2024 at fortyfivedownstairs.

Performed in two parts and inspired by E. M. Forster’s beloved novel Howards End, Matthew López’s landmark play The Inheritance spans generations in its exploration of love, legacy, and what we owe to those who came before us.

The production will be directed by Kitan Petkovski. The production team also includes Bethany J Fellows (Set & Costume Designer), Katie Sfetkidis (Lighting Designer) and Rachel Lewindon (Sound Designer & Composer), all of whom worked with Petokovski on the Green Room Award-winning production of The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven.

The cast will include Iopu Auva’a, Rupert Bevan, Juan Gomez, Tomáš Kantor, Javon King, Joss McClelland, Dion Mills, Jillian Murray, Hunter Perske, Charles Purcell, Karl Richmond, Christian Taylor, and Alex Thew.

About fortyfivedownstairs

A unique multi-arts venue and cultural incubator, fortyfivedownstairs has a twenty-year history of supporting the development of independent artists across the visual and performing arts.

Located in Melbourne’s CBD, fortyfivedownstairs has two exhibition spaces, and a flexible theatre and event venue, which operate all year round. Venturing one floor below street level, the gallery exhibits a diverse range of art forms, from photography, to drawing, to sound art, and more.

One floor further still, down into the building’s basement, The Warehouse-style theatre space provides a home for an extraordinary array of ground-breaking works in theatre, cabaret, music, opera and dance. One week you could be attending a classical music recital, the next, the world premiere of a new Australian play featuring award-winning actors.