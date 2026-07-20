AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL Will Tour Melbourne and Brisbane in 2026-27

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Australia's theatre scene will get a shot of adrenaline with the musical revival of AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL soon to tour Melbourne and Brisbane, following a sell-out season in Melbourne last year.

Playing at Melbourne's Chapel Off Chapel from 29 October 2026 and Brisbane's Powerhouse Theatre from 5 February 2027, AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL pulls no punches in its critique of capitalism, consumerism and excess.

The show dives into the mind of Patrick Bateman: a young, wealthy investment banker with a taste for designer suits by day, and something far more sinister by night. Set in the money-obsessed Manhattan of the late 1980s, AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL is a blood-soaked thrill ride through greed, privilege and moral decay, soundtracked by a slick score and iconic hits from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order and Huey Lewis and the News.

AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL will see the return of Conor Beaumont (Heathers the Musical) to the lead role of Patrick Bateman, following his critically acclaimed performance in 2025.

He'll be accompanied by a powerhouse cast of local talent including Mia Dabkowski-Chandler (Cats, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) as Evelyn Williams, Alexandra Cashmere (Waitress, Back To The Future) as Evelyn Williams Alternate, Montana Sharp (Parade) as Jean, Harley Dasey (Evil Dead - The Musical, Mamma Mia) as Paul Owen, Jake Ameduri (Evil Dead - The Musical, Mamma Mia) as Tim Price and Patrick Bateman Cover, Meg Williams (Grey Gardens) as Courtney Lawrence, Jordan Twigg (Footloose) as Mrs Bateman, Aaron Robuck (Parade, Woman On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown) as Luis Carruthers, Dan Ham (Songs For A New World) as Craig McDermott and Associate Choreographer, Elaina Bianchi (Evil Dead - The Musical, High School Musical) as Vanden and Dance Captain and Lauchlan Mant (Mamma Mia) as David Van Patten, with Nelana Ferguson (Spark) and Bash Nelson (Once On This Island) rounding out the cast as Swings.

This production will be directed by Mark Taylor (Next to Normal, Bright Star), with music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), and a book by Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Director Mark Taylor says, 'We can't wait to bring American Psycho back to Australia this year. Our 2025 premiere defied all our expectations, with people coming from all corners of the country to witness the production. We're so excited to again be staging this spectacle of a show, and sharing it with Queensland audiences as well.'

'With the world events currently playing out around us, the American Psycho story – where Donald Trump is Patrick Bateman's idol – feels more eerily relevant than ever. Applying a 2026 lens to the show, we're holding up a mirror to our audience and the warped idea of what status, success and masculinity should look like, and can't wait for Australian audiences to come along for the ride,' he continued.

Tickets for AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL will be available from the following dates:

BRISBANE - My Ticketek Pre-Sale - Wednesday 22 July

MELBOURNE - Chapel Off Chapel Pre-Sale - Thursday 23 July

MELBOURNE + BRISBANE - See You Sunday Pre-Sale - Friday 24 July

MELBOURNE + BRISBANE - General On-Sale - Tuesday 28 July

AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL TOUR 2026-27

Melbourne, from 29 October 2026 - Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

Brisbane, from 5 February 2027 - Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington St, New Farm

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