TALES OF 12 CHINESE ZODIAC Comes to The Palais Theatre Melbourne

China's highly acclaimed musical dance TALES OF 12 CHINESE ZODIAC promises to thrill its audiences when it premieres at the Sydney State Theatre on 21 Nov and Melbourne Palais Theatre on 25 Nov.

A cast of 50 from China Oriental Performing Arts Group will stage the exquisite production which features colourful pageantry, stunning costumes, masterful choreography and music featuring Chinese percussion instruments with western ones such as the djembe, a hand drum from Africa, and the conga, a drum from Cuba. In addition to Chinese classical and modern dance, calligraphy, Peking Opera, martial arts and other China's most representative cultural elements are woven into the production.

The zodiac culture originates from ancient times, when Chinese ancestors categorized years by animal signs. The Chinese zodiac bestows its individual characteristics to those born in its corresponding year.

"The 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac represent the most important and symbolic part of traditional Chinese culture" says Shen Chen, Director and choreographer. "I would like to show the circle of life, the circle of the four seasons and the circle of nature through dance and music."

Divided into four acts, the story follows the characteristics of 12 important historical periods of China, exhibiting every zodiac animal's character traits from The Ox pasturing in the Wild to The Dragon returning to the Origin.

China Oriental Performing Arts Group comprises China's finest music and dance performers, representing the highest standard of music and dance art in China. Having performed across China, they have also toured 5 continents covering more than 70 countries and regions.

What is your Chinese zodiac sign? Don't miss this musical dance spectacular if you want to know more about your zodiac!





