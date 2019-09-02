Stewart D'Arrietta and Band Perform MY LEONARD COHEN at MEMO Music Hall St Kilda

World class producer, actor and performer of 'Looking Through a Glass Onion' and 'Belly of a Drunken Piano', Stewart D'Arrietta, returns to MEMO with his stirring interpretations of the great, late Leonard Cohen's powerful works, in 'My Leonard Cohen', a celebration of Leonard Cohen's life and music.

Direct from a third season at Edinburgh Fringe, D'Arrietta and his band celebrate the legendary Cohen with imaginative musical arrangements, a bit of poetry and stories which give an insight into Leonard Cohen's life and the motivations behind the songs. And a good dose of D'Arrietta's trademark laconic humour.

The show is a delight for seasoned fans, and at the same time keeps the music alive by exposing it to new generations. Soulful lyrics are laced with raw emotion and sheer seductiveness. D'Arrietta's arrangements add an uplifting, joyful feel. His voice has a signature graveliness that bursts with passion.

The soundtrack to the lives of generations, this selection of Cohen's music transports you to the timeless notions of love and loss, sex and heartache, all wrapped up in a powerful and sensual musical show.

Showcasing Leonard Cohen's best, including the heartrending 'Suzanne', the iconic 'Tower Of Song', the desperately sensual 'I'm Your Man', the apocalyptic 'Future' and the mournful but mighty 'Hallelujah', all delivered as you've never heard them before in a compelling and dramatic theatrical experience.

"Cohen himself would have paid to see this" a??a??a??a??a?? Daily Business UK

"surpasses mere imitation." a??a??a??a??a?? Adelaide Advertiser

"above all; very, very fun" a??a??a??a?? Broadway Baby

"D'Arrietta is the full package both as musician and entertainer." Daily Telegraph (Aus)

"a fine performer in his own right and a terrifically skilled band... expect paced up songs, expect tango and Texas, hard rock and enough overlap with Cohen's own style to satisfy, surprise and delight" a??a??a??a??a?? Fringe Review

Dates: Friday 13 & Saturday 14 September

Time: Doors open 7:30pm, Showtime 8:40pm - 10:40pm

Tickets: www.memomusichall.com.au , Premium Reserved Seats $55+bf,

A-Reserved Seats $45+bf, General Admission $32+bf, GA at the door $35 (if still available)

Venue: MEMO Music Hall, 88 Acland Street St Kilda





