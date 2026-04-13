Melbourne Dates Set For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Australian Tour

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Following record-breaking, sold-out seasons in London and across the UK, Fiddler on the Roof has announced it will play Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre from 31 October, 2026. The Australian tour will commence at Theatre Royal Sydney from July 2026, before touring to Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Direct from a sold-out season at London's famous Barbican Theatre, where it became the best-selling musical of all time, this “sublime” (The Guardian) and “exuberant” (The Standard) revival has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning standing ovations everywhere, five-star reviews and 3 Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

Renowned as one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man', ‘Tradition', ‘Matchmaker' and ‘Sunrise, Sunset', Fiddler on the Roof is a classic musical of joy and community and an exuberant celebration of love and life.

It's 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka, where Tevye, a milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

This acclaimed production has been powerfully brought to life by visionary and award-winning Director Jordan Fein, whose bold contemporary interpretation has been critically acclaimed for its emotional depth, inventive staging and striking theatrical detail. Under Fein's direction, the production has become one of the most talked-about musical theatre events of the year on London's West End.

After a triumphant, sold-out run at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2024, the production transferred to the Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited season, where it smashed box office records. The production then toured extensively across the UK and Ireland, breaking further box office records and playing to full houses nationwide.

Producer Howard Panter said, “This incredible production immediately blew me away. I'm delighted – with our partners – to bring this masterpiece to Australian audiences for what will be one of the major cultural highlights of the year.”

James Pidgeon, Executive Director, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, said, “Following the recent success of the Australian tour of our production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2024/25 starring Reuben Kaye, we could not be more delighted that audiences across Australia now have the opportunity to experience our Olivier Award-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof. We cannot wait to share this record-breaking revival with you.”

Performances will run at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 31 October 2026.