Sevenfold Theatre Company Presents BUYER & CELLAR

Alex More has hit a career roadblock when he catches a break and is hired for a mysterious job at an undisclosed location. That location? None other than the home of one of the greatest living legends, Barbra Streisand! What would happen if an out-of-work, aspiring LA actor was hired to man the private basement mall in Barbra Streisand's house?

Jonathan Tolins gives us a glimpse into what it might have been like in this comedic love story to Barbra, starring the talented and charismatic Joshua Strachan (they/him).

Off-Broadway hit Buyer & Cellar is a show Moises Kaufman once called "a gorgeous play: funny and beautifully observed and richly insightful". In a solo performance originated by Broadway and television's Michael Urie, Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of jobs.

Zachary Dixon is excited to be back directing for Sevenfold Theatre Company and says the show "is hilarious, camp and fun, with a script that is unashamedly queer. It depicts the continuing tradition of gay men holding divas up to icon status".