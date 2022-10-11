Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sevenfold Theatre Company Presents BUYER & CELLAR

What would happen if an out-of-work, aspiring LA actor was hired to man the private basement mall in Barbra Streisand's house?

Register for Australia - Melbourne News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Sevenfold Theatre Company Presents BUYER & CELLAR

Alex More has hit a career roadblock when he catches a break and is hired for a mysterious job at an undisclosed location. That location? None other than the home of one of the greatest living legends, Barbra Streisand! What would happen if an out-of-work, aspiring LA actor was hired to man the private basement mall in Barbra Streisand's house?

Jonathan Tolins gives us a glimpse into what it might have been like in this comedic love story to Barbra, starring the talented and charismatic Joshua Strachan (they/him).

Off-Broadway hit Buyer & Cellar is a show Moises Kaufman once called "a gorgeous play: funny and beautifully observed and richly insightful". In a solo performance originated by Broadway and television's Michael Urie, Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of jobs.

Zachary Dixon is excited to be back directing for Sevenfold Theatre Company and says the show "is hilarious, camp and fun, with a script that is unashamedly queer. It depicts the continuing tradition of gay men holding divas up to icon status".

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Silver String Productions Presents CARESS/ACHE Next MonthSilver String Productions Presents CARESS/ACHE Next Month
October 11, 2022

Silver String Productions will present the Victorian premiere of Caress/Ache by Suzie Miller (Sunset Strip/Prima Facie) at the MC Showrooms  22nd to 26th November. Painfully relevant in 2022, Caress/Ache explores the potency of touch and how it defines our humanity.
Foil Arms And Hog Announces Australian Tour 2023Foil Arms And Hog Announces Australian Tour 2023
October 10, 2022

Foil Arms and Hog is an Irish sketch comedy group comprising Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog).  They return to Australia with their brand new show in March 2023, taking them to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney – they last toured Australia in 2019.  Tickets are on sale now.
Andrea Bocelli Announces Special Guests For Australian Tour Commencing In 2 WeeksAndrea Bocelli Announces Special Guests For Australian Tour Commencing In 2 Weeks
October 10, 2022

One of the world's greatest classical stars, ANDREA BOCELLI, commences his highly anticipated tour of Australia in 2 weeks. 
New Dates Added for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA In MelbourneNew Dates Added for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA In Melbourne
October 10, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom  of the Opera is making its way to Melbourne in just 3 weeks after its record breaking season at  the Sydney Opera House. New dates have just been released across the summer for the Arts  Centre Melbourne season, where audiences will experience one of the most successful and much  loved musicals of all time. 
Paulini To Lead Junior Theatre Festival's Original Cast Recording For DOT AND THE KANGAROO JR.Paulini To Lead Junior Theatre Festival's Original Cast Recording For DOT AND THE KANGAROO JR.
October 10, 2022

Music Theatre International announced the line-up for this month's annual Junior Theatre Festival Australia (JTF Australia). JTF Australia is the Southern Hemisphere's largest festival celebrating young people and the transformative power of musical theatre.