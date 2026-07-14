SWEENEY TODD to Open at Chapel off Chapel

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One of the most celebrated musicals of the twentieth century, Sweeney Todd is a savage and chilling reckoning with greed, injustice, and the hunger for revenge. This September, Soundworks Productions offers music theatre lovers a robust reimagining, plunging audiences into a Grand Guignol-inspired world where the machinery of commerce devours the powerless, where justice is a commodity only the wealthy can afford, and where one man's destruction becomes his grotesque obsession. Coupled with Sondheim's extraordinary score, this latest offering by the multi-award-winning company has never felt more relevant.

Performances will run 11 – 20 September 2026 at Chapel off Chapel (The Chapel): 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran

Set in 19th-century London, Sweeney Todd tells the tale of Benjamin Barker; a man who returns home after spending 15 years in an Australian penal colony. Taking on the alias Sweeney Todd, he seeks vengeance against the corrupt Judge who destroyed his life. Hearing his wife is dead and his daughter is now the Judge's ward; Todd reopens his barber shop above Mrs. Lovett's struggling meat pie business and here his initial pursuit of revenge spirals into a murderous rampage against society. Forming an advantageous partnership with an opportunistic Mrs. Lovett, this much-lauded, macabre operatic thriller excitedly draws audiences towards an electrifying and gruesome conclusion.

“This is probably the darkest musical by Stephen Sondheim”, explains Director Benjamin Samuel.

“It's set against the grimy backdrop of London during the throes of the Industrial Revolution, and this production is rooted in a single governing image: Victorian London as a machine. Not just a metaphor for a machine, but all characters functioning as part of one. Every set element, every prop, every transition carries the logic of industrial manufacture.

Following the success of Soundworks Productions' previous shows, it felt fitting to explore this challenging work by another Broadway legend. The atmosphere of the show is perfectly captured in this lyric sung by Sweeney Todd, "There's a hole in the world like a great black pit and the vermin of the world inhabit it and its morals aren't worth what a pig could spit…”. It's particularly interesting because of its fusion of dark comedy with gruesome/grotesque imagery and striking subject matter, all of which is driven by a compelling and haunting score.”

Having built their reputation on musically rigorous, theatrically bold interpretations of classic works, Soundworks Productions will embrace the intimacy of Chapel off Chapel's converted church space with their design of this upcoming season, placing audience members right inside the claustrophobic world of Victorian London's underclass. Not seen on the Melbourne stage now for two years, this latest production of Sweeney Todd also combines a team of remarkable creatives with an ensemble of Melbourne's finest musical theatre performers, promising a thrilling night out for lovers of live performance. Not to be missed!

Soundworks Productions is a community of musicians, actors, and theatre makers. The company works to connect creatives and artists at all stages of their careers to develop their craft, discover innovative practices, collaborate, and create together. As an independent theatre company, they champion innovative and challenging presentations of musical theatre works, drawing on a talent pool of both emerging and established artists to present engaging and stimulating theatre.

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