SOUNDTRACK TO OUR LIVES to Offer Community Performers Stage at Ian Potter

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Registration is now open to be part of Soundtrack to Our Lives, a free music concert at the newly reopened Ian Potter State Theatre on Sunday 18 April 2027. Celebrating our shared love of music, this free event will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for hundreds of Victorians of all ages to perform alongside special guests on Australia's biggest stage.

Soundtrack to Our Lives will chart the chronological course of a life, celebrating the role music plays in setting the score to many of our most memorable moments. From toddler maestros, the discoveries of childhood, teen angst, club and festival bangers, love song dedications and the nostalgia of our twilight years. Each song performed in the final concert will represent a different stage of life, resulting in a joyful snapshot of our local community.

Everyone is encouraged to get involved. Those interested in dancing, singing or playing an instrument on one of Melbourne's premiere live entertainment stages can now register their expression of interest. Rehearsals will take place early next year in the lead up to the concert, across the northern, southern, eastern and western suburbs of Melbourne.

Members of the general public can now also submit their answer to the question, what is the soundtrack to your life? Submissions to this question will inform which songs are performed during the concert.

Soundtrack to Our Lives will be the next Betty Project, a community event series at Arts Centre Melbourne that inspires people to tap into their creativity and get involved in shared experiences in the arts. Previous Betty Projects have seen Melbourne come alive with collective community art, from pop-up pianos, tiny decorated wooden homes to thousands of giant dominoes winding their way through the city's laneways.

Since 2014, over one million people have had their lives enriched by Betty Projects.

Director Joseph O'Farrell (JOF) says Soundtrack to Our Lives will shine a spotlight on Victoria's vibrant local music scene, provide participants with the opportunity to connect with individuals across generations and perform alongside an exciting lineup of yet-to-be-revealed special guest performers.

“I love this city and I've been lucky enough to be a musician and artist here since I was 14. A lot of my work is about creating events where people can connect with community, find “their people” and celebrate the power and inclusive nature of art and live music.”

Soundtrack to Our Lives is a celebration of the transformative nature of art and finding your community, so fill out the survey if you want to shape the making of the show and/or register and hit the stage with us, for a once in a lifetime experience, it'll be a ripper! Someday you'll tell your grandkids you played one of the biggest stages in Australia!” said JOF.

For more information about Soundtrack to Our Lives and how to get involved, visit artscentremelbourne.com.au.

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