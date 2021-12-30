SEX, LIES, & BETRAYAL – MEMOIRS OF A HOLLYWOOD STAR Comes to Melbourne in a Victorian Premiere

After a highly successful debut in Brisbane and sold-out shows in Adelaide, award-winning theatre company JTM Productions is thrilled to bring their critically acclaimed production of Sex, Lies & Betrayal - Memoirs of a Hollywood Star to Melbourne in a Victorian premiere.

Set to a lavish vintage score, the glossy world of Hollywood and the scandals behind the scenes come to life in riveting detail in this raunchy true tell-all story of a 1940's Hollywood leading lady who is only known by her pseudonym "Miss Nightingale."

Starring popular theatre performer Karla Hillam who is described as "Sizzling-hot" and " every inch a Hollywood goddess" (Weekend Notes), this one-woman cabaret "is a show worth attending" (Nothing Ever Happens in Brisbane). Featuring reimagined classics by Cole Porter, Christina Aguilera, Frank Sinatra, Edith Piaf, Amy Winehouse, Billie Eilish, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more "Sex, Lies & Betrayal is a show that stays with you long after the curtain closes." The Au Review

'Hollywood in the 1940's was certainly glamourous. Secrets were rife, gossip was a way of life and movie moguls ruled.' said Producer, Writer and Director Margaret Fisk AM. 'It's been exciting to bring Miss Nightingale's memoirs to the stage. She certainly lived a fascinating life, dirty little scandals and all. Reading her memoirs made me blush as they are quite steamy but her story is really a tale of love and loss, temptation and loneliness, and her journey and sometimes questionable choices, is something which I think many people can relate to.'

The exquisite Tusk High Bar in Windsor will be transformed into Miss Nightingale's boudoir and Patrons are encouraged to dress in their finest as they enjoy an immersive experience of all things Hollywood, from decadent cocktails named after famous movie stars to a Hollywood inspired menu.

So who is this mysterious Miss Nightingale? She's an adulteress, a seductress and a femme fatale who tells all; tales of passion, pain and betrayal and in true form, Miss Nightingale knows where all the skeletons are buried and isn't afraid to spill the beans.

Performances are 13 - 21 January, 2022 at 8pm.

Tusk High Bar, Upstairs, 67 Green St, Windsor

Tickets from $30 (show only) or dinner and show commencing at 6.30pm

For bookings: www.nicholasgentilemusic.com/onhighcabaret