Photos: First Look at the Australian Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE

After its run in Sydney in early January, Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live will open in Melbourne in the world's largest spiegeltent, The Arcadia, at Birrarung Marr on 8 June 2021.

The cast of this first-class experience includes dancers who have worked across the world with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Cody Simpson, Guy Sebastian, Backstreet Boys, Ray J, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, FloRida, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the Jonas Brothers and many more.

Performance begin on June 8, 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://magicmikelive.com.au/.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a night of 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies.

Guests are welcome to arrive early and stay late to indulge in the unique indoor-outdoor atmosphere and specialty cocktails at any of the lobby bars. Bottle service, Champagne, Sparkling Wine or Rosé Wine, and other beverages are available throughout the show and can be ordered right from the guest's seat. The Producers are also delighted to announce they have joined forces with Pernod Ricard Australia who are supplying the company's beverage products within The Arcadia.

While the production for Australia is all-new, Magic Mike Live has been a fixture on major television shows around the world such as Ellen, The Today Show, Graham Norton, The Late Show with James Cordon, Germany's Next Top Model, Comic Relief, and Britain's Got Talent where Magic Mike Live sold over £1m of tickets in 60 minutes following its performance. Magic Mike Live went on to achieve one of the 10 largest advances in West End history at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.