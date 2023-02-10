Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRIMA FACIE Opens in Melbourne This Weekend

The production opens on Saturday 11 February at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Feb. 10, 2023 Â 
PRIMA FACIE Opens in Melbourne This Weekend

The original Australian production of Prima Facie by Suzie Miller (RBG: Of Many, One) - which went on to inspire a sold-out West End and upcoming Broadway season - finally arrives in Melbourne, opening on Saturday 11 February at Arts Centre Melbourne.

This one-woman powerhouse performance tells the story of a powerful defence lawyer who learns firsthand how unfit for purpose the legal system is for victims of sexual assault. Prima Facie is the fastest-selling show of Melbourne Theatre Company's Season 2023 to date, proving Melbourne audiences' appetite for socially relevant, compelling Australian stories.

Prima Facie premiered at Sydney's Griffin Theatre Company in 2019 to widespread acclaim and celebrates its 100th show on Friday 10 February. The Melbourne season sees the original team including director Lee Lewis (Gloria) reuniting with Sheridan Harbridge (The Beast) in her award-winning role that holds nothing back.

Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said, 'I saw the play when it first premiered in Sydney and knew immediately that Victorian audiences needed to see this show.

'It is a searing indictment of a legal system that consistently fails women and clearly audiences are hungry to be part of that conversation. This powerful piece of storytelling is an empathetic and daring way to do just that.'

Playwright Suzie Miller said, 'When my play Prima Facie had its first sold-out season in Sydney, I was beyond thrilled that a play I had written from a place of passion had found an audience. Finally, in the #MeToo era theatre was listening to the lived experiences of women, the nuance of women's lives examined.

'The play had a full standing ovation each night, starting in previews, and it not only played to sold-out audiences for its NSW and QLD seasons, but again in London's West End. But now, my play comes to my hometown of Melbourne, the place where I was born and raised.

'This monodrama is no longer mine but dedicated to the thousands of women who have directly messaged me, sent letters to stage doors or through my agents. The amazing stories they have bravely shared with me will always be the beauty of this work; words expressing how after going to the theatre and seeing a play gave them courage and a voice after their own experiences. That the character of Tessa spoke for them and to them. That Prima Facie could offer them any salve or strength illuminates the strength of theatre. I am so proud to work in this industry.'




NAKED AT MY AGE Comes to the Butterfly Club in March Photo
NAKED AT MY AGE Comes to the Butterfly Club in March
Charla Hathaway will surprise you.Â  Becoming a sex worker at 55 was not in the cards!Â  Fraught with difficult choices, her willingness to explore the Oldest Profession leads to risk, lust and ultimately, healing. She will seduce you with vulnerable stores from her 20-year pioneering career as an Erotic Muse.
THE BRIEFING Comes to Campari House in April Photo
THE BRIEFING Comes to Campari House in April
The Briefing was birthed from McGlensey's obsession with global politics and love of biting satire. Quick-witted and genre-defying, this 50-minute experience invites MICF audiences to join the press pack and take aim. Professional Hecklers; this one's for you.
SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company Photo
SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company
Melbourne Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Sunday will extend until 21 February at Southbank Theatre, marking a strong start to Season 2023.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Final Melbourne Extension Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Final Melbourne Extension
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will come to the end of its record-breaking run at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne on 9 July 2023, after four years, 1 million tickets sold and more than 1,300 performances making it the longest running play in Australian history.

More Hot Stories For You


PRIMA FACIE Opens in Melbourne This WeekendPRIMA FACIE Opens in Melbourne This Weekend
February 10, 2023

The original Australian production ofÂ Prima FacieÂ byÂ Suzie MillerÂ (RBG: Of Many, One) â€“ which went on to inspire a sold-out West End and upcoming Broadway season â€“ finally arrives in Melbourne, opening on Saturday 11 February at Arts Centre Melbourne.
THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW Comes To Melbourne International Comedy Festival in AprilTHE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW Comes To Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April
February 10, 2023

Following a near two year hiatus due to COVID-19, The Greatest Magic Show has since toured the globe in 2022 with show-stopping, sell-out seasons in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and even as far as Edinburgh in the UK! In 2023, SHOWMEN PRODUCTIONS are once again returning home to Melbourne for The Greatest Magic Show - with more whimsical wonders than ever before!
NAKED AT MY AGE Comes to the Butterfly Club in MarchNAKED AT MY AGE Comes to the Butterfly Club in March
February 9, 2023

Charla Hathaway will surprise you.Â  Becoming a sex worker at 55 was not in the cards!Â  Fraught with difficult choices, her willingness to explore the Oldest Profession leads to risk, lust and ultimately, healing. She will seduce you with vulnerable stores from her 20-year pioneering career as an Erotic Muse.
THE BRIEFING Comes to Campari House in AprilTHE BRIEFING Comes to Campari House in April
February 8, 2023

The Briefing was birthed from McGlensey's obsession with global politics and love of biting satire. Quick-witted and genre-defying, this 50-minute experience invites MICF audiences to join the press pack and take aim. Professional Hecklers; this one's for you.
SUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre CompanySUNDAY Extends at Melbourne Theatre Company
February 7, 2023

Melbourne Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Sunday will extend until 21 February at Southbank Theatre, marking a strong start to Season 2023.
share