Nat’s What I Reckon Will Launch PANIC AT THE BISTRO Tour

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Following sell-out Adelaide Fringe and Darwin Comedy Festival seasons with a second show in Darwin added to meet the demand for tickets, Nat's What I Reckon is taking his brand-new show, Panic at The Bistro, to every remaining Australian state and territory with a massive, thirty-four date tour!

A unique voice in comedy with a love for taking the playful and thorough piss out of his surroundings—comedian, author, mental health advocate and content creator Nat has won awards for his best-selling books, amassed over six million followers and hundreds of millions of views on his hilarious videos, and won hearts and minds across the globe with his trademark sweary message of inclusivity and kindness.

He's blown our minds with his diverse musical taste when he guest-programmed Rage; delivered a talk at TEDx Sydney; cooked and served up BBQ for hundreds of folks experiencing food insecurity in Sydney and Melbourne with Dave Grohl; eaten carp on Tony Armstrong's Eat The Invaders and cooked with Courtney Act on her One Plus One season.

Nat's openness and honesty about his own mental health struggles, and commitment to doing what he can to help remove stigma, has seen him raise tens of thousands of dollars for not-for-profit support service Beyond Blue—both in his role as an ambassador for the charity, his fundraising for the annual Big Blue Table, and through personally donating and matching cash prizes from his book awards.

His hilarious, quirky social commentary and warm, open interview style has seen collaborations with the likes of Briggs, Jessica Mauboy, Keith Urban and Teddy Swims and guest appearances on live events including Chat 10 Looks 3 with Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales and Osher Günsberg's Story Club.

The Panic at The Bistro tour is set to kick off with three shows in Tassie, when Nat with his "cackle chorus" and channel cohort Jules hit Launceston, Ulverstone and Hobart October 1 through 3. On October 14 through 17 the show heads to Albury then Canberra, Wollongong and Newcastle. October 23 and 24 sees them head inland to Bathurst and Dubbo. The following week takes the show to the Central Coast on October 29, up the highway to Pacific Palms on October 30, Tamworth October 31 and Coffs Harbour on November 1.

Thursday 5 through Saturday 7 November sees a run of Sydney shows in Caringbah, Marrickville's Factory Theatre and Hornsby RSL. After which the gang head interstate, with a show in Adelaide on October 12 before hitting Perth and Albany on October 13 and 14. Then Queensland calls with November 18 on the Gold Coast, November 19 on the Sunshine Coast, two shows at Brisbane Powerhouse on November 20 and 21 and Ipswich on November 22. Next up Victoria gets a run with Melbourne on November 25, Geelong November 26 and back to Chelsea Heights and Melbourne November 27 and 28 before wrapping up in Bendigo on November 29. And finally to round out this epic tour it's up to tropical Queensland from December 1 through 5 with shows in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns!

With hilarious live shows that consistently sell out theatres and comedy festivals and have picked up stellar reviews across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and Europe - you won't want to miss Nat live on stage.

Tour Dates

8pm THU 1 OCT

DU CANE BREWING

LUTRUWITA/LAUNCESTON

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm FRI 2 OCT

THE PIER

LUTRUWITA/ULVERSTONE

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm SAT 3 OCT

HELLENIC HOUSE

NIPALUNA/HOBART

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm WED 14 OCT

THE BENDED ELBOW

BUNGAMBRAWATHA/ALBURY

Tickets via Oztix

8pm THU 15 OCT

UC HUB

KAMBERRI/CANBERRA

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm FRI 16 OCT

UOW UNI BAR

WOOLYUNGAH/WOLLONGONG

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm SAT 17 OCT

SOUTHS MEREWETHER

MULUBINBA/NEWCASTLE

Tickets via Oztix

8pm FRI 23 OCT

KEYSTONE 1889

WIRADJURI/BATHURST

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm SAT 24 OCT

DUBBO RSL

WIRADJURI/DUBBO

Tickets via Oztix

8pm THU 29 OCT

THE ENTRANCE LEAGUES CLUB

KARAGI/CENTRAL COAST

Tickets via Oztix

8pm FRI 30 OCT

THE RECKY

WORIMI/PACIFIC PALMS

Tickets via Oztix

8pm SAT 31 OCT

WESTS DIGGERS

KAMILAROI/TAMWORTH

Tickets via Oztix

8pm SUN 1 NOV

THE COFFS HOTEL

GUMBAYNGGIR/COFFS HARBOUR

Tickets via Oztix

8pm THU 5 NOV

HIGHFIELD CARINGBAH

CARINGBAH/SYDNEY

Tickets via Oztix

7.30pm FRI 6 NOV

FACTORY THEATRE

BULANAMING/SYDNEY

Tickets via Ticketsearch

8pm SAT 7 NOV

HORNSBY RSL

DHARUG/SYDNEY

Tickets via Oztix

7.30pm THU 12 NOV

RHINO ROOM

TARNDANYA/ADELAIDE

Tickets via Humanitix

8pm FRI 13 NOV

REGAL THEATRE

BOORLOO/PERTH

Tickets via Ticketek

8pm SAT 14 NOV

ALBANY TOWN HALL

KINJARLING/ALBANY

Tickets via City of Albany

8pm WED 18 NOV

BURLEIGH TOWN HOTEL

JELLURGAL/GOLD COAST

Tickets via Oztix

8pm THU 19 NOV

KINGS BEACH TAVERN

KAL'OWEN/SUNSHINE COAST

Tickets via Oztix

7.30pm FRI 20 & SAT 21 NOV

BRISBANE POWERHOUSE

MEANJIN/BRISBANE

Tickets via Ticketek

8pm SUN 22 NOV

RACEHORSE HOTEL

TULMUR/IPSWICH

Tickets via Oztix

8pm WED 25 NOV

THE LEADBEATER HOTEL

NAARM/MELBOURNE

Tickets via Oztix

8pm THU 26 NOV

THE SPHINX HOTEL

DJILLONG/GEELONG

Tickets via Oztix

8pm FRI 27 NOV

CHELSEA HEIGHTS HOTEL

BUNURONG/MELBOURNE

Tickets via Oztix

7.30pm SAT 28 NOV

THE THORNBURY THEATRE

NAARM/MELBOURNE

Tickets via Ticketmaster

8pm SUN 29 NOV

ALL SEASONS

DJANDAK/BENDIGO

Tickets via Moshtix

8pm TUE 1 DEC

HARVEY ROAD TAVERN

GOENG GIENG/GLADSTONE

Tickets via Oztix

8pm WED 2 DEC

LEICHHARDT HOTEL

RANDU/ROCKHAMPTON

Tickets via Oztix

8pm THU 3 DEC

THE MET

YUWIBARA/MACKAY

Tickets via Oztix

8pm FRI 4 DEC

The Warehouse

THUL GARRIE WAJA/TOWNSVILLE

Tickets via Oztix

8.30pm SAT 5 DEC

EDGE HILL TAVERN

GIMUY/CAIRNS

Tickets via Oztix

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