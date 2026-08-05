Nat’s What I Reckon Will Launch PANIC AT THE BISTRO Tour
The tour follows sell-out Adelaide Fringe and Darwin Comedy Festival runs that added extra dates.
Following sell-out Adelaide Fringe and Darwin Comedy Festival seasons with a second show in Darwin added to meet the demand for tickets, Nat's What I Reckon is taking his brand-new show, Panic at The Bistro, to every remaining Australian state and territory with a massive, thirty-four date tour!
A unique voice in comedy with a love for taking the playful and thorough piss out of his surroundings—comedian, author, mental health advocate and content creator Nat has won awards for his best-selling books, amassed over six million followers and hundreds of millions of views on his hilarious videos, and won hearts and minds across the globe with his trademark sweary message of inclusivity and kindness.
He's blown our minds with his diverse musical taste when he guest-programmed Rage; delivered a talk at TEDx Sydney; cooked and served up BBQ for hundreds of folks experiencing food insecurity in Sydney and Melbourne with Dave Grohl; eaten carp on Tony Armstrong's Eat The Invaders and cooked with Courtney Act on her One Plus One season.
Nat's openness and honesty about his own mental health struggles, and commitment to doing what he can to help remove stigma, has seen him raise tens of thousands of dollars for not-for-profit support service Beyond Blue—both in his role as an ambassador for the charity, his fundraising for the annual Big Blue Table, and through personally donating and matching cash prizes from his book awards.
His hilarious, quirky social commentary and warm, open interview style has seen collaborations with the likes of Briggs, Jessica Mauboy, Keith Urban and Teddy Swims and guest appearances on live events including Chat 10 Looks 3 with Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales and Osher Günsberg's Story Club.
The Panic at The Bistro tour is set to kick off with three shows in Tassie, when Nat with his "cackle chorus" and channel cohort Jules hit Launceston, Ulverstone and Hobart October 1 through 3. On October 14 through 17 the show heads to Albury then Canberra, Wollongong and Newcastle. October 23 and 24 sees them head inland to Bathurst and Dubbo. The following week takes the show to the Central Coast on October 29, up the highway to Pacific Palms on October 30, Tamworth October 31 and Coffs Harbour on November 1.
Thursday 5 through Saturday 7 November sees a run of Sydney shows in Caringbah, Marrickville's Factory Theatre and Hornsby RSL. After which the gang head interstate, with a show in Adelaide on October 12 before hitting Perth and Albany on October 13 and 14. Then Queensland calls with November 18 on the Gold Coast, November 19 on the Sunshine Coast, two shows at Brisbane Powerhouse on November 20 and 21 and Ipswich on November 22. Next up Victoria gets a run with Melbourne on November 25, Geelong November 26 and back to Chelsea Heights and Melbourne November 27 and 28 before wrapping up in Bendigo on November 29. And finally to round out this epic tour it's up to tropical Queensland from December 1 through 5 with shows in Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns!
With hilarious live shows that consistently sell out theatres and comedy festivals and have picked up stellar reviews across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and Europe - you won't want to miss Nat live on stage.
Tour Dates
8pm THU 1 OCT
DU CANE BREWING
LUTRUWITA/LAUNCESTON
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm FRI 2 OCT
THE PIER
LUTRUWITA/ULVERSTONE
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm SAT 3 OCT
HELLENIC HOUSE
NIPALUNA/HOBART
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm WED 14 OCT
THE BENDED ELBOW
BUNGAMBRAWATHA/ALBURY
Tickets via Oztix
8pm THU 15 OCT
UC HUB
KAMBERRI/CANBERRA
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm FRI 16 OCT
UOW UNI BAR
WOOLYUNGAH/WOLLONGONG
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm SAT 17 OCT
SOUTHS MEREWETHER
MULUBINBA/NEWCASTLE
Tickets via Oztix
8pm FRI 23 OCT
KEYSTONE 1889
WIRADJURI/BATHURST
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm SAT 24 OCT
DUBBO RSL
WIRADJURI/DUBBO
Tickets via Oztix
8pm THU 29 OCT
THE ENTRANCE LEAGUES CLUB
KARAGI/CENTRAL COAST
Tickets via Oztix
8pm FRI 30 OCT
THE RECKY
WORIMI/PACIFIC PALMS
Tickets via Oztix
8pm SAT 31 OCT
WESTS DIGGERS
KAMILAROI/TAMWORTH
Tickets via Oztix
8pm SUN 1 NOV
THE COFFS HOTEL
GUMBAYNGGIR/COFFS HARBOUR
Tickets via Oztix
8pm THU 5 NOV
HIGHFIELD CARINGBAH
CARINGBAH/SYDNEY
Tickets via Oztix
7.30pm FRI 6 NOV
FACTORY THEATRE
BULANAMING/SYDNEY
Tickets via Ticketsearch
8pm SAT 7 NOV
HORNSBY RSL
DHARUG/SYDNEY
Tickets via Oztix
7.30pm THU 12 NOV
RHINO ROOM
TARNDANYA/ADELAIDE
Tickets via Humanitix
8pm FRI 13 NOV
REGAL THEATRE
BOORLOO/PERTH
Tickets via Ticketek
8pm SAT 14 NOV
ALBANY TOWN HALL
KINJARLING/ALBANY
Tickets via City of Albany
8pm WED 18 NOV
BURLEIGH TOWN HOTEL
JELLURGAL/GOLD COAST
Tickets via Oztix
8pm THU 19 NOV
KINGS BEACH TAVERN
KAL'OWEN/SUNSHINE COAST
Tickets via Oztix
7.30pm FRI 20 & SAT 21 NOV
BRISBANE POWERHOUSE
MEANJIN/BRISBANE
Tickets via Ticketek
8pm SUN 22 NOV
RACEHORSE HOTEL
TULMUR/IPSWICH
Tickets via Oztix
8pm WED 25 NOV
THE LEADBEATER HOTEL
NAARM/MELBOURNE
Tickets via Oztix
8pm THU 26 NOV
THE SPHINX HOTEL
DJILLONG/GEELONG
Tickets via Oztix
8pm FRI 27 NOV
CHELSEA HEIGHTS HOTEL
BUNURONG/MELBOURNE
Tickets via Oztix
7.30pm SAT 28 NOV
THE THORNBURY THEATRE
NAARM/MELBOURNE
Tickets via Ticketmaster
8pm SUN 29 NOV
ALL SEASONS
DJANDAK/BENDIGO
Tickets via Moshtix
8pm TUE 1 DEC
HARVEY ROAD TAVERN
GOENG GIENG/GLADSTONE
Tickets via Oztix
8pm WED 2 DEC
LEICHHARDT HOTEL
RANDU/ROCKHAMPTON
Tickets via Oztix
8pm THU 3 DEC
THE MET
YUWIBARA/MACKAY
Tickets via Oztix
8pm FRI 4 DEC
The Warehouse
THUL GARRIE WAJA/TOWNSVILLE
Tickets via Oztix
8.30pm SAT 5 DEC
EDGE HILL TAVERN
GIMUY/CAIRNS
Tickets via Oztix
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