Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng to Bring A DEBATE TO THE DEATH to Australia in December
The comedians will face off on America's most divisive topics at venues in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng are bringing their long-awaited Debate to the Death to Australia this December. During these divided times, many people believe open dialogue and discourse are the only tools capable of mending a wounded nation. Hasan and Ronny believe the opposite: hatred is the answer.
This is not one of those tours where 2 friends co-headline a show so they can go on vacation together. Hasan and Ronny despise one another. On their Australian tour, they will air their grievances – onstage, at the same time – about America, each other and each other's entire family trees.
The format? A debate to the death. Imagine CNN's Presidential Townhall somehow made more demented, with less decorum. This will be a race to the bottom.
Hasan and Ronny will face off over America's most urgent issues: presidents, war, the economy, immigration, infrastructure, food, dating, family values and of course, the impending race war.
This is not a call for peace. It's a call for pettiness. Are you in?
Australian Tour Dates
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Wed 16 Dec
Sydney TikTok Entertainment Centre – Fri 18 Dec
Melbourne Palais Theatre – Sat 19 Dec
|
La Bohème
Regent Theatre (11/07-11/18)
|
Play In A Day: Volpone, Or, The Fox
The University of Melbourne (11/18-11/18)
|
The Wagner Gala
Ian Potter State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (10/16-10/16)
|
The Shawshank Redemption: Live On Stage
Arts Centre Melbourne (2/03-2/21) VIDEOS
|
Monty Python's Spamalot
The Athenaeum (9/16-10/11)
|
Il Trovatore
Athenaeum Theatre Melbourne (8/23-8/30) PHOTOS
|
Society
Viva Melbourne (5/01-4/25) PHOTOS
|
Dance Palace
Luna Park (8/20-9/12)
|
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Oaks Melbourne on Market Hotel (3/06-12/12)
|
Menopause The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre One (9/02-9/06)