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Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng to Bring A DEBATE TO THE DEATH to Australia in December

The comedians will face off on America's most divisive topics at venues in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

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Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng to Bring A DEBATE TO THE DEATH to Australia in December

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng are bringing their long-awaited Debate to the Death to Australia this December. During these divided times, many people believe open dialogue and discourse are the only tools capable of mending a wounded nation. Hasan and Ronny believe the opposite: hatred is the answer.

This is not one of those tours where 2 friends co-headline a show so they can go on vacation together. Hasan and Ronny despise one another. On their Australian tour, they will air their grievances – onstage, at the same time – about America, each other and each other's entire family trees.

The format? A debate to the death. Imagine CNN's Presidential Townhall somehow made more demented, with less decorum. This will be a race to the bottom.

Hasan and Ronny will face off over America's most urgent issues: presidents, war, the economy, immigration, infrastructure, food, dating, family values and of course, the impending race war.

This is not a call for peace. It's a call for pettiness. Are you in?

Australian Tour Dates

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Wed 16 Dec
Sydney TikTok Entertainment Centre – Fri 18 Dec
Melbourne Palais Theatre – Sat 19 Dec

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