THE HOMECOMING To Take The Stage At Athenaeum Theatre 2

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Harold Pinter’s multi Tony Award-winning drama The Homecoming comes to the intimate Athenaeum Theatre 2 for a strictly limited season.

Known for its sharp dialogue, psychological complexity, and exploration of power and desire, The Homecoming brings one of the twentieth century’s most celebrated plays to the stage in this smouldering and provocative production.

Directed and Designed for the Melbourne stage by Greg Carroll (Swansong, Glory Dazed) with Sound by Paul Norton (Much Ado About Nothing) - this intimate new production brings together an outstanding cast of Australian stage and screen talent.

Starring Kate Kendall (Stingers, Rush) as Ruth, Richard Piper (The Lady in the Van, Twelfth Night, Come from Away) as Max, Ben Geurens (Reign) as Lenny, Peter Houghton (Shakespeare in Love, North by Northwest) as Teddy, David Field (City Homicide) as Sam, & Eddie Orton (Touching The Void) as Joey.

In a crowded house in East London lives a family of butchers, fighters, and men bound by routine and rivalry. When Teddy returns from America with his wife Ruth - a woman his family has never met - old tensions surface and an unsettling battle for control begins. As loyalties shift and desires emerge, the household is thrown into a dangerous and unpredictable power game.

Director Greg Carroll says; "One of the greatest joys of bringing this production to life has been working with such an exceptional cast. Every actor helps create an ensemble capable of meeting Pinter's extraordinary demands. In this production we have some of Australia's finest stage performers, and their commitment to uncovering the complexity, humour, and danger within these characters has been truly inspiring. I can't wait for audiences to experience the electricity they create together on stage."

Performances will run 17th September – 3rd October 2026 at Athenaeum Theatre 2, 188 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000. Evening: 7.30pm Matinee: 2.00pm Wednesdays and Saturdays – No performances Sundays and Mondays Price: Adults from $59 Concession from $56.05 Under 30 $53.10. Tickets can be purchased here.

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