BREAK OF DAY: Kat Stewart and Sarah Goodes to Reunite at Malthouse Theatre

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One of Australia's most acclaimed directors, Sarah Goodes (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Julia, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sunday), is reuniting with AACTA award-winner Kat Stewart (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Network Ten's Five Bedrooms, Offspring) for the world premiere of Steve Rodgers' Break of Day. This gripping, funny, and deeply moving new Australian classic will play at Malthouse's Merlyn Theatre from 7–29 August 2026.



Stewart, recipient of the 2025 Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Mainstage Production for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, leads a sensational ensemble cast including Sherry-Lee Watson (Netflix's Heartbreak High, Stan's Thou Shalt Not Steal), Chum Ehelepola (ABC's The Newsreader), Richard Piper (ABC's Savage River) and newcomer Theo Clarke. Watson joins the production fresh from filming two major upcoming Netflix series, My Brilliant Career and Breakers.

Break of Day transports audiences to the rural town of Burra Creek, home to the world's largest online retail warehouse. Pam (Stewart) works the nightshift, catching three buses while the rest of the world sleeps. Meanwhile, her daughter Rae (Watson) is also pulling an all-nighter, but for very different reasons. Rae is at the top of her class, but it's hard to climb the rungs of opportunity in a town the NBN forgot.

As the night unfolds, Pam envisions a better life for her daughter and will stop at nothing to secure it. In Burra Creek, humour is armour, grit is generosity, and the universal struggle between a mother and daughter is everything. Because sometimes, you have to break the rules to break the cycle.



Director Sarah Goodes said, "I am thrilled to be teaming up with the extraordinary Kat Stewart again to introduce audiences to this remarkable new play by Steve Rodgers. New Australian work is always exciting, especially a piece like this—one that has been lovingly developed over time and is both funny and moving. At times filled with joy and at others offering a heartbreaking look at the widening social divide in a fractured society, it is theatre at its best. With this cast, it is not to be missed.”



Kat Stewart said, “I can't wait to hit the rehearsal room again with the incomparable Sarah Goodes. Working with her has been a career highlight. What drew me to Steve Rodger's beautiful script is how deeply relatable it is. It's a story about the fierce sacrificial love of a mother, set against the harsh realities of modern regional Australia. It is funny, gritty and generous. But most importantly, it feels true.”



Bringing this touching Australian story to life are some of the country's most sought after creatives, including Anna Cordingley (Set & Costume Designer), Paul Jackson (Lighting Designer) and Jethro Woodward (Composer & Sound Designer).

Break of Day runs at Malthouse's Merlyn Theatre from 7-29 August 2026.

Tickets are on sale now at malthousetheatre.com.au.

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