Nai Palm Announced As Ambassador For Record Store Day 2021

NAI PALM has today been announced as our second Ambassador for Record Store Day 2021 which will be held across 2 days on June 12 and July 17.

Nai Palm is very excited to be included as one of Record Store Day's 2021 Ambassadors. Along with her Melbourne based Hiatus Kaiyote band members she has become loved worldwide. The band have been twice-Grammy-nominated, and their records and live shows have won them raves including from The New York Times Jon Pareles who wrote "Hiatus Kaiyote's music stretches and bends every parameter."

Growing up with her mother in her Melbourne saw her home vibrating with the sounds of Motown and flamenco, African music and hip-hop. Her musical journey has been life long and influenced her love of all thing's vinyl, including the local Record Store.

Nai Palm said "Vinyl is forever. Every time I go for dig locally, I find our music stacked and represented hard. I often sign as many as I can when I'm there and many of the owners are dear friends to me. In this pandemic where we can't travel it is always refreshing to go to the record store and travel sonically. Record stores go hand in hand with the local music scene. They go above and beyond to allow creatives to blossom and thrive. It is a comforting ritual to dip into a cosy wax house and explore the music of the world. Even when we are making a record the sole purpose of mix and time length is to best accommodate how it will exist on record. Playing records is the sonic equivalent of nestling up to a fire. Warm and inviting. In an age of modern technology where you are in inundated with choice and playlists there's something sacred about putting on a record and listening start to finish. It comforts the soul. I love going to Northside to see a performance and see people trickle out into the street like confetti. Stopping traffic for the love of music" She said.

In Australia in 2021 we're calling it Record Store Day Lite and it will be across two days, BUT there will be a few twists to keep us all as safe as possible.

Most countries around the world are still under restrictions, therefore many indie record stores are operating online only, as Australia also did last year. Now in Australia, though, we are able to party (carefully) so we will celebrate Record Store Day on June 12 and on July 17.

June 12 will be the bigger of the two days. Around two thirds of the limited edition records will be released for June and we will also party but scaled down to keep it safe. Expect live music, deals and discounts, as well as lots of lovely vinyl, but also expect timed appointments to ensure stores don't get too crowded, distanced queues and, in some stores, there will be one way systems with marshals. There will also be lots of sanitiser for safe crate digging. Each store will decide what they are able and comfortable to do but expect it to be just a little bit more sedate compared with pre-COVID.

July 17 will be more about the more limited edition releases, with the final third of the list available on this day. This will be all a more chilled day for 'come on down to your local store for treasures' and there won't be the party elements.

On both dates online sales of limited edition records will be allowed from 6pm and not before.

Why is it like this? Record Store Day is an international event and many parts of the rest of the world are still in strife. They are unable to run the Record Store Day we all know and love. Stores are closed, they are in lockdown or people are opting to iso just to be safe. For many countries vaccines aren't expected to resolve the issues by mid-year. We are fortunate in Australia that we can move around, albeit carefully. We can do more, so we will, but carefully.

For more information visit www.recordstoreday.com.au.