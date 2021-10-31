Musical Theatre Melodies to Celebrate Robert Wright & George Forrest's KEAN 60th Anniversary This Week

The next Musical Theatre Melodies broadcast, hosted by Rob Morrison on 96.5 FM on Tuesday, November 2 will mark the 60th anniversary of the Robert Wright and George Forrest musical KEAN (from a play by Jean-Paul Sartre and the comedy by Alexandre Dumas) from the 1961 original Broadway cast recording starring Alfred Drake, with Lee Venora, Charles Gray, Joan Weldon, Roderick Cook, Patrick Waddington, Truman Smith, Alfred Desio, Christopher Hewett, Robert Penn, Arthur Rubin and Patricia Cutts.

This will be preceded by an introduction to the musical by New York-based musical theatre performer and director, Walter Willison, who will share his inside knowledge of the show having played the title role in the 2000 off-Broadway revival, plus his personal memories of Wright and Forrest, with whom he was associated on a number of projects.

The programme will conclude with additional recordings of songs from KEAN performed by Judy Garland, two time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye, David Green, Doug Holmes, Tony Award nominee Marcia Lewis, Tony Award nominee Walter Willison and Messrs. Wright and Forrest, including cut songs and previously unreleased recordings.

The broadcast of Musical Theatre Melodies will go to air on November 2 in the US at 6 - 8 a.m. EDT in New York = 3 - 5 a.m. PDT Los Angeles time. and 9 - 11 p.m. EDT local Melbourne time; (= 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. BST in Britain; = 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. NZDT in New Zealand.)

For those listening in via the Internet on 96.5 Inner FM's website the webpage link for the Inner FM Web Radio player is http://right-click.com.au/rcPlayer2/index.php?c=innerfm or go to the Inner FM homepage at www.innerfm.org.au and follow the links from "Listen Live" on the top menu.