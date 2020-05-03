Music Theatre Melbourne Launches COVID: THE MUSICAL Writing Competition

MTM is calling on Australian writers to submit their work (as individuals or in collaboration) for MTM's consideration. The central theme of the show must concern the Coronavirus.

All the narrative options (tragic, dramatic, sociological, psychological, whimsical, satirical, farcical, sur-real) are welcome, and the style of the show is completely the call of the writer(s). Our quirky graphic for the project should not be seen as prescriptive for the tone of your 'take' on the theme; the pandemic has impacted too many lives too profoundly but artistic work of one kind or another (including comedy), remains one very valuable option for dealing with, and making sense of, a serious subject.

MTM wants to keep creative prescription to a minimum. Apart from the designated subject, and the fact that the work must be a musical play, the judges will have a key criterion; they will be looking for original work that takes risks in the quest to make exciting musical theatre.

MTM will partner with the competition winner to bring the show to the stage. MTM's artistic director Peter Fitzpatrick and stage director Roman Berry (with whom MTM has had a close association in several of its prior productions), together with MTM's production team will work with the winner in partnership to develop the show, leading to a workshop in July/August 2021 and then a staged, concert production of the show in October/November 2021.

Please note that each application must attach:

At least one third of the completed script

A synopsis of the story and a detailed outline of the book to completion

Recorded samples of at least five songs (at least 30 seconds each)

A detailed list of characters and their voice requirements

An outline of staging requirements and any design concepts.

Learn more at http://www.musictheatremelbourne.com.au/.





