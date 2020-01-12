Melbourne's Opera Community Will Hold Bushfire Charity Gala

Melbourne's opera community is banding together to raise funds for the Red Cross Bushfire Disaster Relief Fund, with 50 of the country's leading singers performing in concert at the Athenaeum Theatre on 7 February.

Celebrated Bass-baritone Adrian Tamburini led the charge, reaching out on social media to suggest the idea of a fundraiser. The response was overwhelming.

"It was breaking my heart that huge parts of the country were burning over the Christmas period. All I could think of was to bring together my friends in the opera community to raise money for all those who have lost their property and their loved ones, and need to rebuild their lives."

What then began as a modest attempt to bring together a group of artists looking to help and make sense of the tragedy has quickly escalated into an unprecedented event, with the Athenaeum offering the theatre in support.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to provide a platform for artists to utilise their talents in support of such a vital cause," says Greg Hocking at the Athenaeum. "And for audiences to support the Red Cross relief fund while also enjoying the efforts of this incredible lineup of performers."





