Melbourne Theatre Company Cancels Remainder of 2020 Season

Eleven of the 12 productions in MTC's 2020 Season have now been cancelled or forced to close this year as a result of the ongoing COVID crisis and increased restrictions in Victoria.



This heartbreaking but essential decision means that our productions of Berlin, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, SLAP. BANG. KISS., The Heartbreak Choir, Fun Home, True West, As You Like It, Girls & Boys and Sunshine Super Girl won't be staged as scheduled. These cancellations followed early closures of Torch the Place and Emerald City.

There are a number of options available to audiences with tickets to these cancelled productions

1. Converting the ticket cost to a credit on your MTC account. This can be used for tickets and subscriptions in Season 2021.

2. Returning the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible donation to MTC, if you are in the position to do so. Tax receipts are issued for all donations of $2 or more.

3. Obtaining a refund

Due to Melbourne's Stage 4 restrictions, the MTC Box Office phone line is currently closed. For all ticketing enquiries please email mtcticketing@mtc.com.au.

