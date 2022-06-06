Melbourne Theatre Company Announces Jennifer Medway as Head of New Work

Melbourne Theatre Company today announced Jennifer Medway has been appointed in a new role as Head of New Work, bringing over a decade of professional experience in the development of new Australian work as a dramaturg. Jennifer was MTC's Literary Associate from 2017 - 2021 and has been Acting Literary Manager of MTC since 2021.

The role is a senior artistic role at the Company, leading the New Work department which has recently been renamed from the Literary department. The New Work department will continue to invest in new writing and build on initiatives fostering Australian talent such as the NEXT STAGE Writers' Program.

Focusing on a contemporary approach to new work development, it will draw on successful international practices. By supporting highly skilled, exciting and bold voices, the department will pioneer models for how new work is created in Australia.

Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said of the appointment, 'Jennifer's strong connection to playwrights - both locally and nationally, her rigorous dramaturgical process and her inspiring vision for the creation of new work here at Melbourne Theatre Company made her the clear choice for this role.

'Jennifer is poised to usher in this exciting era of the Company where new writing and the development of new work sits at the centre of the Company's artistic mission.'

Prior to MTC Jennifer was Resident Dramaturg at the Australian Theatre for Young People, Studio Artist at Griffin Theatre Company, Associate Artist-Dramatugy at Belvoir, Literary Assistant also at Belvoir, and a regular script assessor and dramaturg for Playwriting Australia.

Jennifer Medway said, 'I am beyond thrilled to commence this position at Melbourne Theatre Company, for an audience and community that I have been working with since 2017. It gives me great pleasure to continue to support playwrights and theatre makers to develop new and exciting theatre that speaks to who we are today.

'To be a part of Anne-Louise Sark's artistic vision for the Company going forward is a great privilege and I can't wait to share that and the work we will create with everyone.'

Jennifer is also a regular guest lecturer at the Victorian College of the Arts within their Masters of Directing, Playwriting and Dramaturgy programmes and was on the judging panel for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards Book of the Year Prize and Nick Enright Playwriting Prize from 2018 - 2020.