Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Announces PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME: LIVE Concert Set For Next Month

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will present Performance of a Lifetime: LIVE next month.

Joining the Orchestra will be an all-star line-up of singers and performers from across the city's theatres, playhouses and band rooms coming together to celebrate the return of live music and the arts in Melbourne. We are thrilled to share the spotlight with so many artists, most of whom will be making their MSO debuts. Show tunes, soul tunes, ballads and rock'n'roll under the stars -everything we have all missed for so long.

200 tickets for each performance will be donated to Victorian frontline workers.

Performances will take place Mon 13 December - Tue 14 December, 2021 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC.

Featuring:

Benjamin Northey conductor

Zan Rowe host

Guest appearances by:

Artists of The Australian Ballet

Kylie Auldist & Lance Ferguson (The Bamboos)

Rhonda Burchmore

Kate Ceberano

Deborah Cheetham

Alinta Chidzey & Des Flannagana??(Moulin Rouge! The Musical)

Gillian Cosgriffa??(Harry Potter & the Cursed Child)

Emma Donovan

Lucy Durack

Nicolette Fraillon (Orchestra Victoria)

Virginia Gay

Paul Grabowsky

Kaiit

Lior

Ali McGregor

Meow Meow

Mo'Ju

Courtney Monsmaa??& Jemma Rix (Frozen the Musical)

Josh Pitermana??(The Phantom of the Opera)

Felix Riebl (The Cat Empire)

Tim Rogers (You Am I)

Liz Stringer

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=POAL21.