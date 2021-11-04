Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Announces PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME: LIVE Concert Set For Next Month
Performances will take placeÂ Mon 13 December - Tue 14 December, 2021 at theÂ Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC.
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will present Performance of a Lifetime: LIVE next month.
Joining the Orchestra will be an all-star line-up of singers and performers from across the city's theatres, playhouses and band rooms coming together to celebrate the return of live music and the arts in Melbourne. We are thrilled to share the spotlight with so many artists, most of whom will be making their MSO debuts. Show tunes, soul tunes, ballads and rock'n'roll under the stars -everything we have all missed for so long.
200 tickets for each performance will be donated to Victorian frontline workers.
Featuring:
Benjamin Northey conductor
Zan Rowe host
Guest appearances by:
Artists of The Australian Ballet
Kylie Auldist & Lance Ferguson (The Bamboos)
Rhonda Burchmore
Kate Ceberano
Deborah Cheetham
Alinta Chidzey & Des Flannagana??(Moulin Rouge! The Musical)
Gillian Cosgriffa??(Harry Potter & the Cursed Child)
Emma Donovan
Lucy Durack
Nicolette Fraillon (Orchestra Victoria)
Virginia Gay
Paul Grabowsky
Kaiit
Lior
Ali McGregor
Meow Meow
Mo'Ju
Courtney Monsmaa??& Jemma Rix (Frozen the Musical)
Josh Pitermana??(The Phantom of the Opera)
Felix Riebl (The Cat Empire)
Tim Rogers (You Am I)
Liz Stringer
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=POAL21.