Melbourne International Singers Festival 2019 Launches A Fantastic Program For Its 10th Anniversary

Join in the FREE events for seniors or rock enthusiasts, say goodbye to Dr Jonathon Welch AM as he farewells Choir of Hard Knocks and hear about the exciting future the choir has in store. Attend one or all four of the sensational concerts over the Queen's Birthday weekend (with a special BUY 3 GET ONE 1 FREE offer!)

There is truly something that will appeal to everyone's musical tastes.

Be Challenged, Inspired and Entertained. Now in its tenth year, Australia's most exciting singers festival for all choirs, singing groups and individual singers, is proud to present a bigger and even more diverse program over the Queen's Birthday long weekend in Melbourne.

Jonathon Welch farewells his beloved Choir of Hard Knocks after 13 years at the helm. Hear about the exciting future the choir has in store. There are sure to be lots of laughs and tears as we remember the many Seasons Of love with Jonathon. Featuring Grace Knight, Special Guest MC - Jan Van De Stool, Danielle Matthews, Play It Forward massed community choirs and special surprise guests! SEASONS OF LOVE, is a special event on Sunday June 2nd at Melbourne Town Hall. Reserve Your Seat Now.

Calling all singers and vocal acts over 60! Come and hone your skills with award winning singer & teacher Dr Jonathon Welch AM at PERMISSION TO SHINE on Thursday June 6 at Deakin Edge. This is a FREE event, but please register to participate & attend,

Love to belt out a few rock songs? Join us at ROCK CHOIR for an hour on your way home from work with two of Australia's music legends, Grace Knight (Eurogliders) & Jonathon Welch (Choir of Hard Knocks) complete with a live band and sing your heart out! Limited seating available!! Thursday June 6, 6 - 7PM, Deakin Edge

Our Festival weekend begins with comedian Stephen Blackburn of 'Fast Forward' fame (Tim & Debbie) in his original show on piano, followed by a glorious recital of Russian music from Australia's finest young opera singers. FESTIVAL WELCOME CONCERT - Featuring THE NEW HIP with Stephen Blackburn & From Russia With Love with XL ARTS & LIANE KEEGAN on Friday June 7, 7.30 - 9.30PM, Deakin Edge

Join us for the first concert in our series of Festival Choral concerts featuring stunning participating choirs from around Australia - THECHO!R, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Choir of Southern Lights, Vocal Fusion, & Divine Divas of Sunbury. Also with special guest singer and songwriter, Kavisha Mazzella AM. FESTIVAL SHOWCASE CONCERT #1, Saturday June 8, 7.30 - 10PM, Deakin Edge

Join us for the second concert in our series of Festival Choral concerts featuring stunning participating choirs from around Australia - Voices of Casey, Vox Harmony, Southern Sistars, Southern Brothers & Show Group. Also with special guests, jazz a cappella quartet, The Velvetones. FESTIVAL SHOWCASE CONCERT #2 Sunday June 9, 7.30 - 10PM, Deakin Edge

Our final concert showcases all our spectacular Massed Festival Choirs led by Guest Conductors George Torbay and Kavisha Mazzella AM, and all the participating choirs & singers, with MC Dr Jonathon Welch AM. FESTIVAL FINALE CONCERT, Monday June 10, 2.30 - 5PM, Deakin Edge

Proceeds from the Festival support Play It Forward, providing a unique range of tailored inclusive arts programs, events and projects for all Australians.

Thank you for supporting the unique inclusive arts programs that we love to deliver for all Australians! Jonathon Welch, Founding Artistic Director, Melbourne International Singers Festival and Play It Forward

Book to attend all concerts at our Festival, with our buy 4 pay for 3 package.

Tickets: $90 Full $60 Conc/U18

Special events not included in this offer.

Please check our website for prices for individual concerts.

Book at https://www.playitforward.org.au/events-home





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You