Melbourne Band Holocene Release Rare New Tracks on Singles Album

Harmony-driven guitar pop.

Holocene was Melbourne delight, flying in the face of that city's love of grunge. Holocene's boisterous, harmony-driven guitar power pop and intergalactic imagery was punchier, brighter and more fun than anyone had a right to expect.

Now, 25 years after these songs disappeared, Holocene are releasing Guitarbarella, a 13 track compilation of all the tracks from their 3 long deleted Eps.

This new release features "Guitarbarella", "Pop Astronauts", and Holocene's rendition of Badfinger's "Flying", as well as a handful of other original tunes, plus the band's versions of Opal's "Supernova", and "Who Do You Think Of" which was originally released by The 5th Dimension.

"It's hard to believe these tracks have been hidden away for more than 25 years! We're still just as proud of them though; in fact, we reckon they still sound like we could have recorded them last week. We hope you love this album." Jo-Anne Roberts - Holocene

Join Holocene for the ultimate ride into the spiral galaxy and enjoy the dazzle of the stars the band made out there.

Check out "Guitarabella" here:

Guitarbarella by Holocene Australia

