Malthouse Theatre Launches Outdoor Stage

Melbourne's Malthouse Theatre is set to reopen in January 2021 with its brand new Outdoor Stage, Aussie Theatre reports.

The new performance space was funded by $300,000 from the Sidney Myer Fund and $1.95 million from the state government. It features a 300-seat cabaret-style venue in the grand courtyard between Malthouse, Chunky Move and the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Southbank.

The Malthouse Outdoor Stage will provided new opportunities for artists and arts workers who were impacted by the health crisis, and create new cultural experiences to encourage audiences to return to Melbourne.

Upcoming performances at the Melbourne Outdoor Stage include Lano & Woodley, Eddie Perfect, Anne Edmonds, Lloyd Langford, Judith Lucy, Denise Scott, and more.

Malthouse Outdoor Stage will open 22 January 2021.

Tickets will be available for presale from 3 December 2020 to Malthouse Muses and Mates, and to general public from 7 December 2020.

Read more on Aussie Theatre.

Learn more at https://www.malthousetheatre.com.au/.

