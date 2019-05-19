MTC's Production of VIOLENT OUTBURST Will Embark on Tour

Melbourne Theatre Company's production of The Violent Outburst That Drew Me to You, directed by Prue Clark, commences its regional tour in Mildura on Wednesday before going on to play at three other leading performing arts venues in Victoria, as well as Launceston College and Hobart's Theatre Royal in Tasmania.

Starring Josh Price (An Ideal Husband), Harry Tseng (Jasper Jones) and newcomer Izabella Yena, The Violent Outburst That Drew Me To You by internationally renowned writer of theatre for young people Finegan Kruckemeyer tackles the ticking time-bomb of adolescence with affection and humour.

Winner of the 2014 AWGIE (Australian Writers' Guild Award) for Best Theatre for Young Audiences, The Violent Outburst That Drew Me To You is part of MTC's acclaimed Families and Education Program that reaches thousands of students across Victoria through programming for young audiences, regional touring, scholarships, workshops and more.

MTC Executive Director and co-CEO Virginia Lovett said, 'This is now our fifth year taking our education production on the road to regional Victoria and across the strait to Tasmania. It's wonderful to once again make theatre accessible to young people from around the state, especially with such an astute and endearing piece of writing like The Violent Outburst That Drew Me To You'.

MTC's tour program features free pre-show talks and post-show Q&As for school groups, as well as the opportunity for students to explore elements of theatre composition, technologies and styles seen on stage through dedicated interactive workshops.

The tour is part of MTC's Sharing the Light initiative, which is generously supported by the Crown Resorts Foundation and Packer Family Foundation.

Find more information about The Violent Outburst That Drew Me To You here, or for more information about MTC's Education Program visit mtc.com.au/education

Cast Josh Price, Harry Tseng, Isabella Yena

Director Prue Clark

Set & Costume Designer Romanie Harper

Lighting Designer Amelia Lever-Davidson

Composer & Sound Designer Ian Moorhead

Fight Choreographer Lyndall Grant

Tour Dates and Tickets

Mildura Arts Centre: Wednesday 22 May 1pm & 7pm

arts_centre@mildura.vic.gov.au, 03 5018 8330

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo: Friday 24 May 11.30am

gotix@bendigo.vic.gov.au, 03 5434 6100

Potato Shed, Geelong: Tuesday 28 May 1pm & 7pm

potatoshed@geelongcity.vic.gov.au, 03 5251 1998

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool: Thursday 30 May 7.30pm

lighthouse@warrnambool.vic.gov.au, 03 5559 4999

Theatre Royal, Hobart: Wednesday 5 June 11am (schools only) & 7.30pm (general public)

boxoffice@theatreroyal.com.au, 03 6233 2299





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You