MTC Presents THE VIOLENT OUTBURST THAT DREW ME TO YOU

Harry Tseng (Jasper Jones) stars as the unpredictable Connor alongside Josh Price (An Ideal Husband) and newcomer Izabella Yena in Finegan Kruckemeyer's The Violent Outburst That Drew Me to You, a smart, sweet and fiery tale about two offbeat kids at war with the world, directed by Prue Clark (Contest).

Opening at Southbank Theatre on Monday 6 May as part of MTC's acclaimed Families and Education Program, this production for teenagers (and anyone who's ever been one) tackles the ticking time bomb of adolescence with affection and humour.

Prue Clark said, 'Finegan writes from the heart and is damn funny too. I'm a big fan of his work and am delighted to be directing this gutsy and astutely observed portrait of turbulent adolescence. I can't wait to bring The Violent Outburst That Drew Me to You to life.'

Winner of the 2014 AWGIE (Australian Writers' Guild Award) for Best Theatre for Young Audiences, The Violent Outburst That Drew Me to You will travel around Victoria and Tasmania as part of MTC's annual regional tour, following its season at Southbank Theatre.

Connor is 16 and angry. He doesn't know why. Lately everything and everyone is annoying him. He's slamming doors, flipping desks and always fighting. But, when he takes his rage one step too far, his parents decide to leave him in the forest for a week, alone. That should sort him out. Until he meets Lotte - also 16, also angry, but maybe just the friend Connor needs.

Renowned internationally as a leading figure in theatre for young people, Finegan Kruckemeyer has had 84 commissioned plays performed on five continents and translated into eight languages. He is committed to making strong and respectful work for children, which acknowledges them as astute audience members outside the plays, and worthy subjects within. In 2015 MTC presented an award-winning production of his play, The Boy at The Edge of Everything. He has received 35 awards including the 2017 Mickey Miners Lifetime Achievement Award (for services to international theatre for young audiences), the 2015 David Williamson Award for Excellence in Australian Playwriting, six AWGIE Awards, the 2012 Helpmann Award for Children's Theatre and 2010 Rodney Seaborn Award. He is currently a board member of the Story Island Project promoting youth literacy and empowerment through storytelling with the state's most marginalised young people.

Prue Clark is a Melbourne-based theatre director and an alumna of MTC's Women in Theatre Program. She recently directed Emilie Collyer's critically acclaimed Contest for Darebin Arts' Speakeasy. She has made two works with writer/performer Emma Hall; Ode to Man and We May Have to Choose. The latter earned awards for Best Director and Best Theatre at Auckland Fringe, three Melbourne Fringe awards, and two Green Room nominations. Other directing credits include MTC's Cybec season 2018, Reasons to Stay Inside (Melbourne Fringe, Roola Boola Children's Festival); Dropped (Melbourne Fringe, La Mama Theatre) and MKA's Group Show (Darebin Speakeasy). Prue has received two Green Room nominations for Best Director (Reasons to Stay Inside and Dropped). She has assisted directors Susie Dee (Savages), Richard Murphet (Eddie Goes to Poetry) and Lee Lewis (MTC's Hay Fever). In 2012 Prue completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Directing at the Victorian College of the Arts and was the recipient of an Orloff Family Charitable Trust Scholarship for Excellence.

Tickets:

mtc.com.au

03 8688 0800





